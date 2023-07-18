This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Premier League side Fulham have joined the transfer race for Southampton striker Che Adams.

That is according to Sky Sports Transfer Centre, who state the London side as well as Crystal Palace have made enquiries about the Scottish international, who is being looked at by “a number of Premier League sides”.

Leeds United, Nottingham Forest, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Burnley and Everton have all been linked with a move for the striker, who Southampton value at around the £15 million mark.

The 27-year-old, who has one year left on his contract at St Mary's, scored 10 goals and registered three assists in 35 appearances in all competitions last season.

But, with Southampton’s relegation to the Championship, it seems the forward is keen to move away with several Premier League sides keen.

Would Che Adams be a good signing for Fulham?

Some of the writers at Football League World have shared their thoughts on Fulham’s interest in Che Adams and stated whether they think he would be a good signing and a good replacement for Aleksander Mitrovic.

Here is what they said…

Brett Worthington

It is clear that Adams is likely to leave Southampton this summer, as the club looks to make sweeping changes across the board.

The 27-year-old seems keen to move on, and with his contract situation what it is, the Saints seem willing to listen to offers as long as they hit their value.

Fulham are now the latest side to join the race for a striker who probably still has something to offer in the Premier League.

Adams struggled to be a regular scorer for Southampton, but maybe in a different team with better players he could flourish at the top level.

At Fulham, he would be joining a side that has really flourished under Marco Silva, and with their talent on show, the Scot could be an excellent addition.

Adams works hard at the top end of the pitch, and his link-up play is definitely very good, so it could make him a useful asset to have in the squad.

However, if Fulham are turning to him as a potential Aleksander Mitrovic replacement, then they need to look elsewhere. As said, Adams would be a great squad addition, chipping in with goals here and there, but he doesn’t seem to be the type of striker that is going to replace the source of goals that Mitrovic has provided in recent seasons.

Alfie Burns

There are certainly perks to bringing in a player like Adams.

The Southampton forward has great energy at the top of the pitch, can stretch defences and bring others into play. He's got the quality to play at the top level without a doubt, it's just that Fulham have to be careful with how much they rely on him for goals.

Adding him to last season's squad would be fine. Aleksandar Mitrovic could continue to carry the burden of being the club's go-to goalscorer.

However, with his future up in the air, it does beg the question whether or not Adams is going to be good enough to replace those goals if the Serbian does leave.

Adams has never scored more than nine goals in a single Premier League campaign, averaging only five goals across five seasons and under three assists. For context, Mitrovic, who has had his top-flight ability questioned in the past, has scored 11 and 14 goals in two of the three seasons he's played in the Premier League.

If Fulham are looking for his successor, Adams isn't the player for them. He'd be a great squad option, but succeeding such a prolific and important goalscorer would just be a step too far.