‘Great signing’, ‘Yes please’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans excited by fresh transfer report

Nottingham Forest have reportedly opened talks with free agent striker Lyle Taylor, which appears to have excited many fans of the East Midlands club.

Despite missing much of the season due to injury, Taylor netted 11 goals for Charlton Athletic last term to add to the 25 he scored as he fired them to promotion the season before.

He opted against signing a short-term extension, meaning he became a free agent in June and was unavailable to help the Addicks avoid their subsequent relegation following the Championship restart.

It appears Taylor could be set for another season in the second tier, however, as Sky Sports (Transfer Centre (13/08, 18:12)) have reported that Forest have opened talks with the striker.

Sabri Lamouchi’s side narrowly missed out on the play-offs last term and will be hoping to go one better in the 2020/21 campaign.

Lewis Grabban scored 20 times for Forest last term but the jury remains out on Nuno da Costa, while youngster Tyler Walker is unproven at Championship level.

The Reds have already snapped up free agent Jack Colback this summer and it appears they’re hoping to make Taylor their latest addition.

The news appears to have been well received by Forest fans, many of whom have taken to Twitter to voice their excitement.

Read their reaction here:

What a free transfer this could be ! — AdamNFFC (@ADZNFFC) August 13, 2020

Taylor was awesome v us a city ground get him signed — Markscholes (@Markscholes05) August 13, 2020

Lyle Taylor would be a great signing IMO. Huge fan of him last season when he was at Charlton. Very clinical when he has the chance & the players around him. Get it done ✅ #NFFC — Jack Pugsley (@JackPugsley03) August 14, 2020

Would be very happy if we signed Lyle Taylor, somehow. #NFFC — R (@CapitalR) August 14, 2020

in advanced talks for Taylor, very happy if we can pull this one off. looking like a good window so far but still a few more major signings before my confidence gets raised 😂 #NFFC https://t.co/RXXeDloKW4 — . (@nffclukee) August 13, 2020

Lyle Taylor and Lewis Grabban up front. Yes please!!! #NFFC pic.twitter.com/WMlxiNyX7y — Darren J D (@Dazzler1865) August 13, 2020

Don’t mind the links with Lyle Taylor at all, he was absolutely superb against us when we played them at home, he tore us a new one. #nffc — Callum Thomas (@callum_thomas8) August 13, 2020

Really hope we sign Taylor — 🔴 (@CNL_NFFC) August 13, 2020