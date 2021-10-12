‘Great signing’, ‘What a club’ – Bristol City fans were right to be excited by 2019 arrival

No Bristol City player has been more consistent over the past two years than Dan Bentley.

It’s been a period that, for the most part, has left the Ashton Gate faithful disappointed but there’s a strong argument to be made that things could’ve been a lot worse were it not for the brilliance of the Robins’ shot-stopper.

The South West club managed to just about keep clear of the relegation battle last season but were it not for their goalkeeper keeping them in games that they deserved to be out of, things might’ve been a lot different.

Progress is being made at City this term, however, and Bentley is leading the side forward having been given the captain’s armband by Nigel Pearson this term.

It’s been a little over two years since his arrival in Bs3, having joined in a multi-million-pound deal from Brentford in July 2019.

That was a busy window for City, with plenty of new signings arriving and a fair few players departing as well, but the Ashton Gate support was certainly excited by the arrival of their new keeper – as the response on Twitter at the time shows…

Top keeper and a good deal for £4 mil 👍🏻 — Bristol City FC Supporters Page (@BCFC_Supporters) June 28, 2019

Another great signing. This is getting exciting now! — Adam Gould (@AG_Gouldie_123) June 28, 2019

What a club 😍 — Rhys (@Rhys670) June 28, 2019

Great signing! Keep ’em coming! Regards, Every Bristol City fan! — CRSY 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇨🇦 (@Crestsyndicate) June 28, 2019

Slow down lads im gonna have a heart attack — Pete Hinton (@petehinton8) June 28, 2019

We’re flying through our shopping list 🛒 Great work 👍👏 🔴⚪️ — Gary Uren (@GaryUren) June 28, 2019

Before Bentley’s arrival, City were forced to chop and change between keepers fairly regularly but he’s proven the solution to that problem.

The 28-year-old brought up 100 games for the Robins ahead of the international break and continues to look like a fantastic bit of business.

The Englishman was linked with a move to the Premier League in the summer but has remained in Bs3 and once again looks set to be a vital performer this term – having played every minute of every Championship game so far in 2021/22.

It seems City supporters were right to be excited when he left the Bees to join them just over two years ago.

If Bentley can play a role in helping Pearson achieve his goal of Premier League promotion, then his signing will surely have exceeded the expectations of even the most optimistic of Robins fans.