Blackpool

‘Great signing’, ‘This a Saturday joke?’ – Plenty of Blackpool fans react to news of player agreement

Published

9 mins ago

on

Blackpool have completed the signing of centre back Richard Keogh, the club have confirmed.

Keogh had been a free agent following his departure from Huddersfield Town earlier this summer, after just half a season with the Terriers.

Now though, the centre back has secured a swift return to the Championship, after completing a permanent move to Blackpool.

It has been announced that the 34-year-old former Derby man has put pen to paper on a one-year contract with the Seasiders, who have the option to extend that deal by a further 12 months.

That effectively secures the Irishman’s future at the club until the end of the 2022/23 season, with Keogh becoming the club’s eighth signing of the summer transfer window, as they prepare for a return to the Championship after promotion via the League One play-offs at the end of last season.

Perhaps not surprisingly, plenty of Blackpool fans were keen to give their thoughts, as they took to Twitter to react to news of Keogh’s arrival.

Here, we take a look at what some of those supporters had to say.


