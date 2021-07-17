‘Great signing’, ‘This a Saturday joke?’ – Plenty of Blackpool fans react to news of player agreement

Blackpool have completed the signing of centre back Richard Keogh, the club have confirmed.

Keogh had been a free agent following his departure from Huddersfield Town earlier this summer, after just half a season with the Terriers.

Now though, the centre back has secured a swift return to the Championship, after completing a permanent move to Blackpool.

It has been announced that the 34-year-old former Derby man has put pen to paper on a one-year contract with the Seasiders, who have the option to extend that deal by a further 12 months.

Can you get 25/25 on this Blackpool legends quiz?

1 of 25 1. True or False – Alan Suddick started his career at Blackpool? True False

That effectively secures the Irishman’s future at the club until the end of the 2022/23 season, with Keogh becoming the club’s eighth signing of the summer transfer window, as they prepare for a return to the Championship after promotion via the League One play-offs at the end of last season.

Perhaps not surprisingly, plenty of Blackpool fans were keen to give their thoughts, as they took to Twitter to react to news of Keogh’s arrival.

Here, we take a look at what some of those supporters had to say.

Wow!!! Great signing 😃 👍 Welcome to Blackpool, Richard!!!

Come on the Pool 🍊 — A Corsica Vince ❄️ (@ACorsicaVince) July 17, 2021

Good signing, always need experience along side young players and he fits that perfectly — Lisa Beedham (@tangerinelisa) July 17, 2021

Experience needed at this level and a very shrewd signing. To have someone with his knowledge and leadership skills will be invaluable for the coming season. — Tangerine Knights (@KnightTangerine) July 17, 2021

Errr — Mark Webster (@mark_webster87) July 17, 2021

Hahaha good one — Liam Duffy (@liamduffy) July 17, 2021

Not a bad signing with the experience he has at this level but the guys 34 — Jake Owen (@JakeOwe60816938) July 17, 2021

What a great signing! His experience in our squad is amazing. Not to mention he is a class act who reads the game well! — Yiannis Verenakis (@yann_verenakis) July 17, 2021

This a Saturday joke? — octupuspri2021 (@octupuspri2021) July 17, 2021