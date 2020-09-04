Latest News
‘Great signing’ – These Sunderland fans react to transfer news
Sunderland have confirmed the signing of Arbenit Xhemajli as they continue to prepare for the new League One season.
Black Cats fans will be hoping that this is the year where they get themselves out of the third tier and Phil Parkinson has been busy putting together plans to allow them to do that.
QUIZ: What club did Sunderland sign each of these 14 players on loan from?
The latest piece of what he hopes will be a successful jigsaw, then, sees Xhemajli arrive on a two-year deal having spent time on trial at the club already this summer:
✍️ Welcome to Wearside, Arby!#ARBYArrives
— Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) September 4, 2020
A 22-year-old defender, there is plenty of room to grow with the player but he already has decent pedigree with him proving that, evidently, during his trial with the club.
He’s also a senior international with the Kosovan national team and arrives after compensation was agreed with his former side, Neuchâtel Xamax, whom he left earlier this summer.
Fans have taken to Twitter to discuss the deal, then, so let’s take a look at their reaction:
— Will (@WilRW1973) September 4, 2020
Arby damned
— John Ridley (@Ridderz86) September 4, 2020
Excellent signing! Welcome.
— Doug ن (@friendofkorg) September 4, 2020
Come on pic.twitter.com/UqmrEKWlCM
— WolfNard20 (@WolfNard20) September 4, 2020
What a day to sign someone
— Peter Higgins (@PeterHigginss) September 4, 2020
— ᴍᴀᴛᴛʜᴇᴡ 🔴⚪ (@SAFCsharpy) September 4, 2020
Get in!!! Sign Szmodics and Maddison and we will smash this league!!!
— Yarmnthat (@chickenparmos) September 4, 2020
Great signing. Really impressed during his trial.
— Earling Braut-Creekington (@creekington) September 4, 2020