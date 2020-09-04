‘Great signing’ – These Sunderland fans react to transfer news

Sunderland have confirmed the signing of Arbenit Xhemajli as they continue to prepare for the new League One season.

Black Cats fans will be hoping that this is the year where they get themselves out of the third tier and Phil Parkinson has been busy putting together plans to allow them to do that.

The latest piece of what he hopes will be a successful jigsaw, then, sees Xhemajli arrive on a two-year deal having spent time on trial at the club already this summer:

A 22-year-old defender, there is plenty of room to grow with the player but he already has decent pedigree with him proving that, evidently, during his trial with the club.

He’s also a senior international with the Kosovan national team and arrives after compensation was agreed with his former side, Neuchâtel Xamax, whom he left earlier this summer.

Fans have taken to Twitter to discuss the deal, then, so let’s take a look at their reaction:

Arby damned — John Ridley (@Ridderz86) September 4, 2020

Excellent signing! Welcome. — Doug ن (@friendofkorg) September 4, 2020

What a day to sign someone — Peter Higgins (@PeterHigginss) September 4, 2020

Get in!!! Sign Szmodics and Maddison and we will smash this league!!! — Yarmnthat (@chickenparmos) September 4, 2020

Great signing. Really impressed during his trial. — Earling Braut-Creekington (@creekington) September 4, 2020