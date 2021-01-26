‘Great signing’ – These QPR fans are delighted by latest transfer news

Queens Park Rangers have completed the loan signing of Stefan Johansen from Fulham, as they bolster their midfield options.

The Hoops have had a fairly busy transfer window this month with the likes of Charlie Austin and Jordy de Wijs joining the club.

However, with Tom Carroll getting injured it was clear the R’s needed to move to add to their midfield this month as well and that is what they’ve done as Johansen makes the short journey from Craven Cottage to the Kiyan Prince Foundation stadium.

A player who has great quality breaking into the final third but that is also unafraid to get involved in the dirty work, he’s a versatile option for the R’s that should really bolster their starting XI.

Indeed, plenty has been said in reaction to the signing on Twitter so let’s take a look at some of what has been said by Hoops fans:

