This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Rewind’ series, this content strand is where we rewind back to a particular moment at a club, assess the initial reaction from the fans, and then proceed to evaluate and reflect on whether fans were right to react in that way…

It has been a campaign of major struggle for Barnsley and they are facing a very difficult challenge now to try and maintain their status in the Championship under Poya Ashbaghi.

The Tykes went into the campaign aiming to build on their excellent achievement of making it all the way to the Championship play-offs under Valerien Ismael last season.

However, following the departure of their manager to West Brom in the summer, Barnsley have been unable to find any sort of consistent form and they managed to win just one of their opening 15 league games under his successor Markus Schopp.

That has inevitably left the Tykes in real trouble at the bottom end of the Championship table. The Tykes now under Ashbaghi are eight points adrift of safety having managed to win just two of their 22 league matches so far this term. All the signs at the moment point to a side that are going to suffer relegation just a year on from their attempts to make it into the Premier League.

A major issue for Barnsley this term has been their recruitment from the summer. One player that they signed during the window was Obbi Oulare with him arriving as the first signing made under Schopp on a three-year deal from Standard Liege. It would have been hoped the 25-year-old would come in and provide some extra quality and goal threat in the final third for the Tykes.

Oulare did suffer with various fitness issues during his time at Standard Liege, but Barnsley were obviously hoping that they could keep the forward fit and get a tune out of him in the Championship this season. There was a positive response in the main from supporters to the signing when it was announced via the club’s official Twitter account.

Definitely have a good variety up top. Quality — Bikertyke (@Bikertyke1) July 26, 2021

Watford bought this guy for 6.7 mil. He’s got to have something about him if he stays fit — SBFCO (@SBFCO1) July 26, 2021

Quality stuff from the reds — George Upson (@GeorgeUpson6) July 26, 2021

Welcome Obbi! — Steve bfc (@st3ve89) July 26, 2021

Welcome to Oakwell 🤩 COYR ❤️ — Rockfella 🚴💨 (@NMawson) July 27, 2021

Since arriving at Barnsley, Oulare has been largely unable to feature for the Reds due to fitness concerns and that saw him miss all of their opening 12 Championship games this season.

The 25-year-old was able to make his debut in their 13th league fixture in the 2-0 defeat away against Middlesbrough in October with him coming off the bench for the final 14 minutes of the contest.

1 of 29 Jordan Williams Leeds Huddersfield Hull Sheff Utd

Following his long-awaited debut for Barnsley, Oulare spoke out over his desire to feature more prominently for the Tykes but he also admitted that he needed to listen to the club’s medical team and not rush his return to regular first-team involvement.

Oulare was then an unused substitute for the defeat against Sheffield United at home, the win against Derby County and then the 4-1 defeat away at Fulham.

That came before he made his second appearance of the campaign for the Tykes when he came off the bench for the final 13 minutes of their 2-0 defeat against Swansea City last month.

The 25-year-old though has not been in the matchday squad since he made his second appearance of the campaign against Swansea.

It is therefore looking unlikely that he will be set to come into the team and command regular starts any time soon as the Tykes desperately search for some momentum to try and drag themselves out of trouble.

So, it is clear that Oulare has yet to fully hit the ground running at Oakwell and the gamble of signing him with his previous fitness issues looks to be one that has backfired somewhat.

Having said that, there is still time for him to have an impact this term. For now though the forward has been a major disappointment to supporters who were positive about his initial arrival.