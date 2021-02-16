‘Great signing’, ‘Good business’ – Why these Norwich City fans were right to be optimistic over summer recruit

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Rewind’ series, this content strand is where we rewind back to a particular moment at a club, assess the initial reaction from the fans, and then proceed to evaluate and reflect on whether fans were right to react in that way….

Norwich City had an important build-up to the current campaign, following their relegation from the Premier League.

With the expectancy to bounce straight back, the main target for the Canaries was to keep hold of key men at Carrow Road, and, generally, that’s what the club managed to do.

As well as that, they wanted to strengthen the squad for what would be a challenging 46-game season. And, one signing that was made to provide further depth was Jordan Hugill from West Ham.

Teemu Pukki is the main man for the Yellows up top, so the former Preston man knew he would struggle for minutes, however, given his experience at this level, many Norwich fans were convinced this would be a smart addition.

I love Pukki, but we need other proven options at this level. Good business — Lewis (@lc87norwich) August 24, 2020

FINALLY — Kevin (@kevinwilliam0) August 24, 2020

And, it’s fair to say that the optimism around this signing has been justified, even if Hugill has gone under the radar somewhat this season.

A goal return of three in 18 games isn’t hugely impressive, but it doesn’t tell the whole story as the target man has been coming off the bench for many of those appearances.

It should be noted that the three goals he has scored have contributed directly to two wins, against Rotherham in stoppage time and a brace against Bristol City.

As well as that, Hugill’s role in helping the team see out victories shouldn’t be underestimated. He leads the line well, wins fouls and is a physical presence to defend the Canaries own box too.

So, whilst bringing in the striker wasn’t the most glamorous signing Norwich made this season, most fans expected him to play a role in helping them win promotion, and that’s exactly what he’s done. When he returns from injury, he can expect to feature regularly during the run-in.

