‘Great signing’ – Darren Bent reacts to Leeds United’s reported interest in Rangers defender

Leeds United have recently been linked with a move for Rangers defender Connor Goldson according to a report from Football Insider.

The defender has been impressive with Steven Gerrard’s side this term, making 51 appearances for the Gers this term, who have finished second in this year’s league campaign.

It appears as though Goldson’s strong performances haven’t gone unnoticed though, with the likes of Leeds, West Brom and West Ham all interested in landing his signature.

A move to Elland Road could be tempting for the former Brighton and Hove Albion defender, who is contracted with the Scottish giants until the summer of 2022.

Leeds are currently sat top of the Championship table, and are in a strong position to win a long-awaited promotion back into the Premier League this season.

In an interview with Football Insider, Darren Bent issued his thoughts on Leeds’ reported interest in Goldson heading into the summer transfer window, and felt that his experience of playing in the Premier League could be a benefit to Marcelo Bielsa’s side.

“I didn’t think he was all that bad at Brighton – I’ve always thought he was powerful, always demanding and a commanding presence about him.

“For Leeds, yeah, he’s played in the Premier League so I think you need experience when you go to the Premier League, it’s a league like no other.”

Bent went on to reveal the attributes that Goldson has as a defender, and thought as though he would be a ‘great signing’ for the Yorkshire-based side in the summer if he arrived.

“You need quality, you need power, you need a whole lot of things to succeed in the Premier League so for me yeah, that would be a great signing.

“I used to see him quite a lot, I knew he was a big, powerful presence and he played a lot for Brighton.”

The Verdict:

I agree with Bent here.

Goldson will feel as though he has unfinished business in the Premier League after struggling for consistent game time with Brighton and Hove Albion.

He’s really impressed me with Rangers, and I think he’d be more than deserving of a move back into the top-flight with Leeds if they got a deal over the line for him.

Leeds will need players with Premier League experience next season, otherwise their stay in the top-flight is likely to be a brief one.