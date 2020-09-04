‘Great signing’, ‘Class’ – Plenty of Bristol City fans react as Holden adds another striker to his squad

Bristol City have confirmed that they have signed former Derby County forward Chris Martin on a two-year deal.

Martin has been a free-agent since opting to leave Derby at the end of the 2019/20 season, as the Rams finished tenth in the Championship table.

Bristol City finished 12th in that same season, and are clearly keen to mount a serious challenge for promotion into the Premier League this term.

Martin has an impressive record in front of goal in the Championship, having scored 95 goals in 352 appearances at this level in his career to date.

Bristol City boss Dean Holden was pleased to see Martins sign for the club, and revealed that he’s excited to see what the Scotsman can bring to his team.

“Chris will really add to our striker options and we’re excited about what he will bring to the group. He’s a proven and experienced goal-scorer at Championship level and we can’t wait to get him on the grass with us.”

Plenty of Bristol City supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on Martin’s arrival.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

Very shrewd signing IMO. Rate it. 🔴 — Rhys Withenshaw (@YBR_14) September 3, 2020

Great signing welcome Chris — Matthew stratford (@Samuel090704) September 3, 2020

Class signing 👏 — Robert Sandy (@RobertS67835793) September 3, 2020

Cracking signing on a free that. — Bruton (@joshbruton21) September 3, 2020

Great replacement for fam — . (@Upthecity14) September 3, 2020

Absolutely 👍 — Stephen 🦎🐍 (@Pomredoz) September 3, 2020

Not looking forward to league one — Alex Adams (@dobbie2001) September 3, 2020