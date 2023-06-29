Carlton Palmer believes Joe Bryan's move to Millwall could be a great signing in their quest for promotion.

The Lions are looking to take the next step in their pursuit of promotion by making the play-offs in the 2023/24 season.

Gary Rowett’s men had an excellent campaign last time out and just missed out on a top-six place on the final day of the season.

This will have left a bitter taste in Rowett’s mouth, and he will hope a strong summer transfer window can put them on the right path for success.

What is the latest on Joe Bryan’s move to Millwall?

One player the club seem eager to get through the door is ex-Fulham defender Joe Bryan.

The left-back is a free agent this summer after his deal at Fulham expired, and it looks as though he is set to return to the Championship.

As reported by The Athletic, Millwall are closing in on the signing of the 29-year-old, and he will sign a two-year deal at The Den after undergoing a medical on Tuesday.

Bryan spent the 2022/23 season on loan at French side OGC Nice, but it wasn’t a successful spell as the defender only made 10 appearances in all competitions.

The 29-year-old was a main feature in Fulham’s starting XI for the last few seasons, but under Marco Silva, he lost his place and found himself down the pecking order.

So, with him out of contract, Bryan was able to decide his own fate, and it did look as though he was going to make a return to his former club Bristol City.

However, a deal soon broke down as it seemed Bryan was keen to seek opportunities elsewhere and that looks to be at Millwall.

What is Carlton Palmer’s thoughts on Millwall signing Joe Bryan?

Here at FLW, we asked Carlton Palmer for his thoughts on Millwall close to signing Joe Bryan.

He told FLW: “Millwall are in talks to sign Fulham’s out of contract left back Joe Bryan. It was believed that Joe was going to head back to his former club Bristol City, but Nigel has revealed that whilst he and the club wanted to sign him, the player himself had reservations.

“Millwall are in need of a left-sided player and Joe has plenty of experience at the Championship level and in Millwall’s quest for promotion this could prove to be a great signing with Joe already experiencing promotion out of the league before with Fulham.”