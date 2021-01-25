‘Great signing’, ‘Are we dumb?’ – Many Millwall fans react as arrival of 30-year-old is confirmed

Millwall have added to their midfield ranks with the capture of Maikel Kieftenbeld.

The 30-year-old has put pen-to-paper on an 18-month deal after joining from Birmingham City – and re-unites with former boss Gary Rowett.

Kieftenbeld was a fan favourite at St. Andrews, joining the Blues in 2015 from Groningen in his home nation of Holland, and was a regular fixture in the first four seasons in the Midlands.

Unfortunately a bad cruciate knee ligament injury picked up in April 2019 forced him out for a lot of the 2019/20 campaign, and it was 10 months later he returned to the pitch for Birmingham.

That injury hasn’t hampered him this season though, as after a spell out of the side at the start of the season, Aitor Karanka began to use him more frequently, and the Dutchman started seven of the last 10 league games for Birmingham.

But with his contract expiring in the summer, Rowett took the chance to swoop for a player he tried to sign when he was at Derby County in 2017 – only for the signatures to be exchanged too late in the day for EFL approval.

There was no issues with this one though, with Millwall adding a player to their ranks who their fans will no doubt love as he leaves everything on the pitch.

They’ve been reacting to the signing and unlike Birmingham fans who were almost unanimously furious to see him leave, Lions fans have mixed views with some believing that strengthening is needed elsewhere.

give him a chance hopefully he’s good. However if we do not bring in 1 or 2 proper creative/attacking players it’s a terrible transfer window. — Taylor (@taylorhawkesss) January 25, 2021

The way the brum fans speak about him seems the type of player we’ll take too — Deano (@deanowall19) January 25, 2021

Good, but we need a striker ffs — Teddy Alison (@nonleagueteddy) January 25, 2021

Good signing. Opens the door to outgoings as well! https://t.co/H0oL9kPGKG — Sid (@SidArmstrong96) January 25, 2021

WE CANT SCORE GOALS SO WE BUY A DEFENSIVE MIDFIELDER ARE WE DUMB? WE HAVE THE BEST DEFENCE IN THE LEAGUE FFS https://t.co/7knBxgkHXV — Max // #WeSayNoToMazepin (@m4x2004) January 25, 2021

Most Birmingham fans gutted on losing him. Strange signing though, we are desperate for creativity and goals. My only guess is him coming in moves Ryan Woods forward? https://t.co/62EsQYMwyl — Smiffy (@SmiffyMillwall) January 25, 2021

Judging by the Birmingham fans reactions we’ve got a decent player here. Let’s see what he can do for us👍🏼 https://t.co/GcwZVThHob — Mark.. (@MLong94) January 25, 2021

Great signing especially on a free! https://t.co/WrdE6nv8V3 — Harry Gillmore (@HarryGillmore) January 25, 2021