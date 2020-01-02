Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Great servant,’ ‘Hope not’ – These Birmingham fans react as Championship rivals consider move for key man

6 mins ago

Birmingham City supporters have been debating whether the club should allow Lukas Jutkiewicz to leave the club this month, as Nottingham Forest show an interest in the striker.

Jutkiewicz has been a key player this season under Pep Clotet, with the striker scoring seven goals in 26 Championship appearances so far, and the 30-year-old has been one of Blues’ most potent attacking threats during the first half of the campaign.

However, the target man has at times this season been more isolated than he was last term, when he formed an excellent partnership up front with Che Adams, but the striker has at times struggled to have the same impact on matches this season.

The ex-Coventry man is now being linked with a move to the Reds this month, with Forest looking to improve their options up front and get some support for Lewis Grabban as they target a top six finish this term.

Given Birmingham are currently well off the pace in the race to finish inside the play-off places, and have secured just one win in their last 12 Championship matches, Jutkiewicz could well be tempted with a move to the City Ground this month in the hope of helping them reach the Premier League.

Here then, we take a look at what Birmingham supporters have been saying about the prospect of losing Jutkiewicz on social media…


