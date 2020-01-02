‘Great servant,’ ‘Hope not’ – These Birmingham fans react as Championship rivals consider move for key man

Birmingham City supporters have been debating whether the club should allow Lukas Jutkiewicz to leave the club this month, as Nottingham Forest show an interest in the striker.

Jutkiewicz has been a key player this season under Pep Clotet, with the striker scoring seven goals in 26 Championship appearances so far, and the 30-year-old has been one of Blues’ most potent attacking threats during the first half of the campaign.

However, the target man has at times this season been more isolated than he was last term, when he formed an excellent partnership up front with Che Adams, but the striker has at times struggled to have the same impact on matches this season.

The ex-Coventry man is now being linked with a move to the Reds this month, with Forest looking to improve their options up front and get some support for Lewis Grabban as they target a top six finish this term.

Given Birmingham are currently well off the pace in the race to finish inside the play-off places, and have secured just one win in their last 12 Championship matches, Jutkiewicz could well be tempted with a move to the City Ground this month in the hope of helping them reach the Premier League.

Here then, we take a look at what Birmingham supporters have been saying about the prospect of losing Jutkiewicz on social media…

A great servant, and we can't let him go without bringing two more strikers in first, but would anybody truly be against him leaving? 30, fairly one dimensional, not a world beating goal return, often plays wide and leaves nobody in the box. — KJ Collier (@Kaje1875) January 1, 2020

Don’t get anyone knocking him especially when we ha e nobody else scoring — Bobby Moore (@b16blue) January 1, 2020

I actually think Jukeyloves the club and gives his all….. if it were his decision I’m sure he will stay 💙 KRO — Bernadette Sanders (@Bernade28266698) January 1, 2020

Spot on! He had his best goal tally ever last season and @BCFC take away his strike partner without replacing him🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️… Clueless @BCFC & @pepclotet — Bluenose 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@beaublue07) January 2, 2020

I hope he stays with us 💙💙 — Bcfc Wendy (@womble28) January 2, 2020

And so it begins, don't be suprised to see quite a few depart, not the best place to be at the moment. — The Choff (Geoff) (@Thechoff1) January 1, 2020

I hope not 🙏🏿 — Melo (@MeloBcfc22) January 1, 2020