Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Nottingham Forest News

‘Great result’, ‘Announce promotion’ – Plenty of Nottingham Forest fans left optimistic after Wolves result

Published

51 mins ago

on

Nottingham Forest were back in action on Tuesday afternoon, as the Reds gear up for the return of EFL action in just under a fortnight.

Sabri Lamouchi’s side will be eager to hit the ground running upon their return to action, as they have a massive chance of finishing in the play-off places and potentially winning promotion to the Premier League.

They face Sheffield Wednesday in their first game back from a lengthy break, and currently sit fifth in the Championship table, five points clear of seventh.

Can you get full marks on this Forest higher or lower quiz?

1 of 15

Do Nottingham Forest have higher or lower than 61 Championship points?

On Tuesday, Forest were back in action as they look to dust off the cobwebs, taking on Premier League side Wolves at Molineux.

The game finished 2-0 to Forest, with goals from Tyler Walker and John Bostock sealing the win for the Reds in their first game together in nearly three months.

As The Athletic’s Paul Taylor revealed, it was hardly too much of a competitive game for Forest, with there being no linesmen and numerous changes throughout the match.

It was still a positive win for Forest though, as they look to step up their preparations ahead of their trip to Hillsborough in 10 days.

Here, we take a look at Forest fans’ reactions to the victory…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Great result’, ‘Announce promotion’ – Plenty of Nottingham Forest fans left optimistic after Wolves result

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: