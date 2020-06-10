‘Great result’, ‘Announce promotion’ – Plenty of Nottingham Forest fans left optimistic after Wolves result

Nottingham Forest were back in action on Tuesday afternoon, as the Reds gear up for the return of EFL action in just under a fortnight.

Sabri Lamouchi’s side will be eager to hit the ground running upon their return to action, as they have a massive chance of finishing in the play-off places and potentially winning promotion to the Premier League.

They face Sheffield Wednesday in their first game back from a lengthy break, and currently sit fifth in the Championship table, five points clear of seventh.

Can you get full marks on this Forest higher or lower quiz?

1 of 15 Do Nottingham Forest have higher or lower than 61 Championship points? Higher Lower

On Tuesday, Forest were back in action as they look to dust off the cobwebs, taking on Premier League side Wolves at Molineux.

The game finished 2-0 to Forest, with goals from Tyler Walker and John Bostock sealing the win for the Reds in their first game together in nearly three months.

As The Athletic’s Paul Taylor revealed, it was hardly too much of a competitive game for Forest, with there being no linesmen and numerous changes throughout the match.

It was still a positive win for Forest though, as they look to step up their preparations ahead of their trip to Hillsborough in 10 days.

Here, we take a look at Forest fans’ reactions to the victory…

Announce promotion! — Stuart Hackett (@Stueyh111) June 9, 2020

Bostock is BACK😂 — Debs🇪🇺❤️ (@deblee_smith) June 9, 2020

Great result how did the team perform collectively and did there seem to be any lack of sharpness from anyone due to the length of inactivity? — liam akid (@blackbirdp) June 9, 2020

Big man Tyler — Kieren (@kingkieren10) June 9, 2020

Top 6 coming surely — Josh Geeves (@JoshGeeves_) June 9, 2020

@simonsays81827 up the reds — Adam Tinsley (@AdamTinsley7) June 9, 2020

Bostock looked promising in the last few games hope we hold onto him and he's given opportunities — 𝙽𝚎𝚠 𝚂𝚝𝚊𝚝𝚒𝚌 𝙼𝚞𝚜𝚒𝚌 ▶️ Arch (@Def_MaybeDaz) June 10, 2020

Boom smashing it — scott (@ScottNFFC1865) June 9, 2020

Only a friendly nothing to get carried away about. — andy matthewman (@mattynffc) June 9, 2020

Big up John Bostock — 𝙹𝚘𝚜𝚑®🇬🇧 (@NFFCFUSSEY) June 9, 2020