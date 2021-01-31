‘Great player’, ‘Such a shame’ – These Birmingham City fans react as departure of 27-year-old is confirmed

Birmingham City have announced that midfielder Josh McEachran has left the club having not played a game this season.

The 27-year-old joined as a free agent in September 2019 having been released by Brentford during the same summer, but only made eight league appearances before being struck down by an unfortunate cruciate knee ligament injury in February.

It was the second long-term injury to his knee in his career, having suffered the same fate during his time at Brentford and he was still recovering when he signed for the Blues.

McEachran has recovered from the injury now but he hadn’t been registered in the Blues squad, paving the way for a potential departure

Blues boss Aitor Karanka confirmed weeks ago that McEachran would be allowed to leave St Andrew’s this month with his contract up at the end of the season, and his contract being mutually terminated may pave the way for a move to another club that he may have lined-up.

Quiz: Did each of these 18 ex-Birmingham City players ever score a goal at St Andrew’s?

1 of 18 Kenny Cunningham? Yes No

It would be a big risk for any club to commit to the midfielder considering his knee troubles over the past few years, but he clearly has quality and it is just a case of McEachran himself staying fit and the knees holding up.

Birmingham fans have been reacting to McEachran’s departure – check out some of the responses below.

Shame it didn't work out for him, could have been a success but wasn't meant to be. — Liam 💙 (@Liam3617) January 31, 2021

Such a shame. Great player, but injuries have messed up his time with us. Good luck, Josh! — Richie (@lumdoggy) January 31, 2021

Shame!! Such a good footballer. Ahead of Clayton for me. — Tro (@T10WS) January 31, 2021

Injuries a shame for this lad, clearly a good footballer but no luck with staying fit. Good luck mate — J.K (@KongyeMMA) January 31, 2021

Shame it didn’t work, very talented player but injuries have ruined him — KW (@Kieranbcfc2) January 31, 2021

Injury prone, another wage off the books, good decision — Todd Marshall (@toddbcfc) January 31, 2021

Way too technically gifted for us…would never have worked 😂 — Gary Morgan (@gary_morg84) January 31, 2021

Shame it didn’t work out for him — Thomas 🇪🇺 (@Bcfcthomas) January 31, 2021

Best for everyone involved. A career blighted by injuries. A few promising performances for Blues, Reading away springs to mind, but I also felt he struggled to keep up with intensity of the game at times. Needs to be smart when choosing his next move. https://t.co/TsLgHjpE3p — Tom (@TP0wen) January 31, 2021

Rather him than Clayton https://t.co/cDe0wixvsM — KieFinglass (@KierenFinglas) January 31, 2021