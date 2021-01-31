Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Birmingham City

‘Great player’, ‘Such a shame’ – These Birmingham City fans react as departure of 27-year-old is confirmed

Published

5 mins ago

on

Birmingham City have announced that midfielder Josh McEachran has left the club having not played a game this season.

The 27-year-old joined as a free agent in September 2019 having been released by Brentford during the same summer, but only made eight league appearances before being struck down by an unfortunate cruciate knee ligament injury in February.

It was the second long-term injury to his knee in his career, having suffered the same fate during his time at Brentford and he was still recovering when he signed for the Blues.

McEachran has recovered from the injury now but he hadn’t been registered in the Blues squad, paving the way for a potential departure

Blues boss Aitor Karanka confirmed weeks ago that McEachran would be allowed to leave St Andrew’s this month with his contract up at the end of the season, and his contract being mutually terminated may pave the way for a move to another club that he may have lined-up.

Quiz: Did each of these 18 ex-Birmingham City players ever score a goal at St Andrew’s?

1 of 18

Kenny Cunningham?

It would be a big risk for any club to commit to the midfielder considering his knee troubles over the past few years, but he clearly has quality and it is just a case of McEachran himself staying fit and the knees holding up.

Birmingham fans have been reacting to McEachran’s departure – check out some of the responses below.


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Great player’, ‘Such a shame’ – These Birmingham City fans react as departure of 27-year-old is confirmed

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: