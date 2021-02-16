‘Great piece of business’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans could be proved right with their reaction to summer signing, injuries permitting

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Rewind’ series, this content strand is where we rewind back to a particular moment at a club, assess the initial reaction from the fans, and then proceed to evaluate and reflect on whether fans were right to react in that way….

In the end, it was something of a busy transfer window for Sheffield Wednesday, with no fewer than eight players making the move to Hillsborough either permanently or on loan.

One of those to join the club, was Chey Dunkley. The centre back was part of a mass exodus from Wigan Athletic in the wake of the off-field financial issues at the club, having scored 13 goals in 117 appearances in all competitions for the club over three years.

The defender had helped Wigan to promotion from League One during his debut campaign for the club, before impressing in the Championship over the next couple of season, even though his final season at The DW Stadium was hindered by a serious leg injury.

Nevertheless, plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans appeared pleased with the signing of Dunkley when his signing was announced, and here, we’ve taken a look at that reaction from the club’s supporters – and how justified it was – in our latest Rewind feature.

great bit of business this — ryan walker (@walker_ryanswfc) August 13, 2020 get in — ben 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@bensswfc) August 13, 2020 I’m happy with this — Ben Cooper (@BenFTBL1867) August 13, 2020 Good stuff. Keep it going — Peter Dadswell (@Dadders) August 13, 2020 love it lads great signing — will (@swfcwill) August 13, 2020 Playing with big dom at back hopefully we can get that bit more solid — vaughan swfc (@vaughan_22) August 13, 2020 Brilliant signing just what we need welcome Chey! — Andy McElwaine (@andymcelwaine) August 13, 2020 Despite that initial excitement around Dunkley following his arrival at the club, Sheffield Wednesday fans would have to wait some time to see their side’s promising new recruit in action. With Dunkley seemingly still recovering from that leg break he suffered for Wigan back in February, it was not until mid-December that the defender was able to make his debut for the Owls. However, it seems that once Dunkley was given his chance in the Wednesday side, it was worth the wait. The centre back helped Wednesday to seven big points from five games he played in December as the Owls battled against relegation, with Dunkley’s performances ensuring he earned the club’s Player of the Month award for the December. How well do you remember Sheffield Wednesday's season so far? 1 of 20 Who scored both one goal and made one assist in their opening day win away at Cardiff City? Jordan Rhodes Izzy Brown Barry Bannan Josh Windass But after that, Dunkley’s luck would again turn for the worse, with the centre back missing the whole of the month of January with a hamstring injury. Even so, it seems as though the centre back had done enough in December to secure his place in the side, with the 29-year-old returning in February to help Wednesday to two more important wins over Bournemouth and Wycombe, as they continued to give themselves hope of avoiding relegation this season. It seems therefore, that those Wednesday fans have been proved right with their expectations of Dunkley following his impressive start to life on the pitch at Hillsborough, and given the importance of the next few months, they will no doubt be desperate for fitness to allow Dunkley to continue to do that.