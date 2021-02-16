FLW Rewind
‘Great piece of business’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans could be proved right with their reaction to summer signing, injuries permitting
great bit of business this
— ryan walker (@walker_ryanswfc) August 13, 2020
get in
— ben 🏴 (@bensswfc) August 13, 2020
I’m happy with this
— Ben Cooper (@BenFTBL1867) August 13, 2020
Good stuff. Keep it going
— Peter Dadswell (@Dadders) August 13, 2020
love it lads great signing
— will (@swfcwill) August 13, 2020
Playing with big dom at back hopefully we can get that bit more solid
— vaughan swfc (@vaughan_22) August 13, 2020
Brilliant signing just what we need welcome Chey!
— Andy McElwaine (@andymcelwaine) August 13, 2020
Despite that initial excitement around Dunkley following his arrival at the club, Sheffield Wednesday fans would have to wait some time to see their side’s promising new recruit in action.
With Dunkley seemingly still recovering from that leg break he suffered for Wigan back in February, it was not until mid-December that the defender was able to make his debut for the Owls.
However, it seems that once Dunkley was given his chance in the Wednesday side, it was worth the wait.
The centre back helped Wednesday to seven big points from five games he played in December as the Owls battled against relegation, with Dunkley’s performances ensuring he earned the club’s Player of the Month award for the December.
But after that, Dunkley’s luck would again turn for the worse, with the centre back missing the whole of the month of January with a hamstring injury.
Even so, it seems as though the centre back had done enough in December to secure his place in the side, with the 29-year-old returning in February to help Wednesday to two more important wins over Bournemouth and Wycombe, as they continued to give themselves hope of avoiding relegation this season.
It seems therefore, that those Wednesday fans have been proved right with their expectations of Dunkley following his impressive start to life on the pitch at Hillsborough, and given the importance of the next few months, they will no doubt be desperate for fitness to allow Dunkley to continue to do that.