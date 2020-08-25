‘Great piece of business’ – Aston Villa man set for exit to Championship side: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Aston Villa defender James Bree is edging closer to sealing a permanent move to Championship side Luton Town according to Football Insider.

It is claimed that the Hatters have made a seven-figure offer for the full-back, who has seemingly caught the eye with a number of impressive performances whilst on loan with Nathan Jones’ side in the 2019/20 season.

Bree played his part for Luton, as they confirmed their status as a Championship club for another season on the final day of the season.

Football Insider also report that Aston Villa boss Dean Smith has given the ‘green light’ for Bree to leave the club on a permanent basis.

The full-back is highly unlikely to get the regular game time he needs with Villa anytime soon, as they prepare for another season in the Premier League.

George Harbey:

This is a great piece of business by Luton.

Nathan Jones has a great core of players to work with heading into next season, and keeping the main bulk of players who helped them avoid relegation in quite sensational circumstances last season should be a high priority for the Welshman this summer.

Bree was a reliable, consistent, impressive performer in his 42 appearances for the Hatters last season, filling in at right-back and centre-half, and securing his services on a permanent deal for a seven-figure fee is great business by the Bedfordshire outfit.

He’s only 22 years of age, too, which is quite hard to believe as he seems like he’s been around for much longer, so acquiring a player of his potential and quality on a permanent deal is great business, and he has plenty of time ahead of him to develop and improve as a player.

He produced a string of solid performances last term, and he will be eager to keep on impressing ahead of next season.

Ned Holmes:

This looks as though it could be a great signing for Luton.

With Nathan Jones back at the helm, you’d assume that the Championship club will be looking to their full-backs to play a key role going forward next term.

Bree seems excess to requirements at Aston Villa and with just one year left on his deal, the Hatters should be able to secure a good value move.

The 22-year-old grabbed seven assists on loan at Kenilworth Road last term and was key in helping them remain in this division.

With that in mind, signing him permanently looks a no-brainer to me.

George Dagless:

I think so.

He’s obviously very familiar with the club already and I think it is a move that makes sense for all involved.

He’s a talented player that will want to be playing regularly after getting that last season and under Nathan Jones he could really excel.

We know how the Luton manager likes his full-backs to bomb on and get involved with attacks and Bree absolutely has that in his locker.

He could thrive next season.