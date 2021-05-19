Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Great news’, ‘Well deserved’ – Plenty of Cardiff City fans are loving club’s recent player announcement

9 mins ago

Cardiff City have announced that Mark Harris has signed a new contract that will keep him at the Cardiff City Stadium until the summer of 2023. 

Harris has been with the club’s first-team since 2017, and has gone on to make 20 appearances in all competitions for the Bluebirds’ first-team in recent years.

He made 17 appearances in total for Mick McCarthy’s side this term, although just six of those were starts in this year’s league campaign.

Cardiff finished eighth in the Championship table this term, and will be targeting promotion into the Premier League once again next season.

Speaking in an interview with the club’s official website, Harris expressed his delight at committing his future to the Bluebirds this summer.

“I’m delighted to have agreed this deal with the club I’ve been at since the age of seven.

“I’ve enjoyed a very good season, but I’m not resting on it though. I want to play as much as possible and push on now.”

Plenty of Cardiff City supporters took to social media to react to the news of Harris’ new contract with the club.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


