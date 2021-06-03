Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Ipswich Town

‘Great news’, ‘Welcome to the revolution’ – These Ipswich Town fans are excited as new signing confirmed

Published

1 hour ago

on

Ipswich Town have completed the signing of Wes Burns, with the versatile 25-year-old agreeing a three-year deal at Portman Road.

It’s no secret that Paul Cook is desperate to strengthen his squad this summer and with the Tractor Boys under new ownership, they are expected to be very busy and ambitious in the window.

And, a major deal has been completed in the form of Burns, who has joined for an undisclosed fee. The former Bristol City man had been a key figure for Fleetwood Town in recent years, impressing with his direct style and ability on the ball, and he has predominantly played down the right flank.

Are these 17 facts about Ipswich Town’s club badge true or false?

1 of 17

Ipswich Town first badge contained the coat of arms for Ipswich Borough Council?

Given his pedigree, it’s fair to say that many Ipswich fans are delighted with this transfer update, as they expect Burns to play an important role in what will be a new-look XI in August.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the signing from the support on Twitter…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Great news’, ‘Welcome to the revolution’ – These Ipswich Town fans are excited as new signing confirmed

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: