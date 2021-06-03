‘Great news’, ‘Welcome to the revolution’ – These Ipswich Town fans are excited as new signing confirmed

Ipswich Town have completed the signing of Wes Burns, with the versatile 25-year-old agreeing a three-year deal at Portman Road.

🔵⚪️ Welcome to #itfc, Wes Burns! — Ipswich Town FC (@IpswichTown) June 3, 2021

It’s no secret that Paul Cook is desperate to strengthen his squad this summer and with the Tractor Boys under new ownership, they are expected to be very busy and ambitious in the window.

And, a major deal has been completed in the form of Burns, who has joined for an undisclosed fee. The former Bristol City man had been a key figure for Fleetwood Town in recent years, impressing with his direct style and ability on the ball, and he has predominantly played down the right flank.

Given his pedigree, it’s fair to say that many Ipswich fans are delighted with this transfer update, as they expect Burns to play an important role in what will be a new-look XI in August.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the signing from the support on Twitter…

Welcome to the revolution Wes 😎👍 #itfc — Mark Jubb (@mark_jubb) June 3, 2021

Great news hopefully the start. Good luck Burns — Darren (@DPD1972) June 3, 2021

Great start BUT can somebody explain to me where he plays 🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️

I’ve seen striker, winger & Right Back so far 😳🤷‍♂️ — Phil Lown (@lownyp) June 3, 2021

Welcome wes get on board the promotion train — Stephen Parry (@NW1Stephen) June 3, 2021

Great servant @ftfc. Best of luck to him. Hope Tractor Boys paid through the roof as there was no reason to move him on – best player this season IMO. — Buster Brown (@CallumB106X) June 3, 2021

Welcome to our wonderful club Wes. All the very best for your future here. — Mike Sparkes (@MikeSparkes2) June 3, 2021

An exciting versatile player who can play anywhere on the right hand side – a good back up for KVY if needed. The future is bright for #itfc 💙 https://t.co/lvkME8AMz4 — Maddie Reader (@maddiereader07) June 3, 2021