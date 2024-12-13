Pundit and former England international Carlton Palmer has labelled the withdrawal of Burnley's transfer interest in Morgan Whittaker as a "huge boost" for Plymouth Argyle and Wayne Rooney.

The forward was of significant interest to the Clarets following a 19-goal haul for Plymouth during the 2023/24 Championship campaign, which proved instrumental to their survival.

An exit from Home Park back in the summer felt likely for Whittaker and it was reported by Football Insider that Burnley had been "poised" to strike a late deal, although any such move ultimately failed to materialise and the ex-Swansea City man ended up staying put.

Whittaker has thus far failed to reignite last season's form in what is shaping up to be an extremely difficult season for both player and club. He has returned just three goals from 15 appearances to date, and the 23-year-old is expected to be out of action until the new year after suffering a foot injury.

Morgan Whittaker's stats for Plymouth Argyle via FotMob, as of December 12 Season Division Appearances Goals Assists 2022/23 (loan) League One 25 9 7 2023/24 Championship 46 19 8 2024/25 Championship 15 3 0

As exclusively revealed by Football League World on Tuesday, the combination of Whittaker's dip in form and the current injury which he's nursing has discouraged interest from Burnley, who are now unlikely to plot a January move, with the winger understood to be not high on Scott Parker's list of transfer priorities.

Carlton Palmer labels Burnley's averted Morgan Whittaker transfer interest as a "huge boost" for Plymouth Argyle, Wayne Rooney

Palmer believes that Burnley's fresh stance on Whittaker represents a significant boost for Plymouth, who are currently fighting to retain their Championship status for the second season running.

"Good news for Wayne Rooney and Plymouth Argyle that Burnley are not expected to reignite their interest in Morgan Whittaker," Palmer exclusively told Football League World.

"It's a huge boost for Plymouth and their hopes of staying in the Championship this season. I don't know whether it's to do with Whittaker being out injured, the January transfer window is upon us shortly so it may be a case of Burnley thinking they need players who are fit and ready to go.

"But Whittaker scored an awful lot of goals last season for Plymouth to keep them in the Championship, and they'll be hoping he can do the same again and drag them to safety once he returns to full fitness. It's great news for Wayne Rooney, but I'm sure he'll still be looking to bring somebody in during the transfer window.

"When you get clubs at the top of the league who are in for you, of course your head is turned but as a centre-forward under a manager with the playing career Rooney had, you'd be crazy to move on from that yet.

So Whittaker needs to see this season out and get more guidance from Rooney, hopefully he can return to fitness soon and score the goals to help Plymouth to safety."

Plymouth Argyle, Wayne Rooney need Morgan Whittaker to deliver in 2025

Plymouth could've netted a handsome sum for Whittaker in the summer, whom they signed for just £1 million from Swansea in 2023. They decided to keep him in Devon, but they do need to see a stronger vindication of the bullish stance which was adopted once he returns to optimal fitness.

The Pilgrims' chances of survival are already appearing increasingly slim, with a wretched run of three straight defeats extinguishing the relative positivity and hope which had been generated at the start of the season under Rooney.

It doesn't bode well for their ambitions nor Rooney's future at the helm, so they'll be desperate for Whittaker to finally rediscover his 23/24 form before long if they're to have any hope of lifting themselves out of the relegation zone and staying up come the end of the season.