‘Great news to wake up to’ – Many Bristol Rovers fans react as club confirm transfer agreement

Bristol Rovers have secured the loan signing Stoke City youngster Connor Taylor, after his arrival was confirmed by the League Two side.

The 19-year-old has joined the Gas for the 2020/21 season and is likely to be a key player under Joey Barton, who has taken full control of the the fourth tier club’s recruitment strategy this summer.

Despite his tender age, Taylor has already made a senior appearance for his parent club, coming on for James Chester and appearing alongside Danny Batth and Rhys Norrington-Davies in their 3-2 home defeat to Coventry City.

Even though the Potters suffered defeat on the day, the teenager managed to get over 70 minutes of valuable playing time in the Championship in that game and will no doubt use the lessons he learnt from that game as he looks to play senior football more regularly.

Because of the club’s restructuring in the past few weeks, lead by Club President Wael Al Qadi, Rovers fans can be assured this is a signing manager Barton will fully utilise as he looks to get his side back to League One for the 2022/23 campaign – and Taylor joins Sam Finley, Paul Coutts, Mark Hughes and Nick Anderton as the club’s fifth signing of the summer.

With this deal now done, dusted and announced, what do Bristol Rovers fans make of this loan deal? Let’s have a look at some of the latest reaction with this deal being announced this morning.

