‘Great news!’ – These Fulham fans react as club make significant player reveal

Fulham have announced new contracts for duo Kevin McDonald and Aboubakar Kamara.

This will see McDonald stay at the club until 2021, whilst Kamara has signed until 2024. It will have come as a boost for Fulham supporters who will now be targeting promotion with a more settled squad this season.

Kamara has been impressive in the current campaign, and has seemingly improved in terms of his attitude. The 24-year-old has also shown that he can fill the void of Aleksander Mitrovic when he’s out, as he scored two against West London rivals QPR when leading the line.

McDonald’s experience will come in handy, and having been promoted in previous years with Fulham, he knows exactly what it takes to get to the Premier League.

Here’s how the Fulham supporters reacted to the news that the duo had signed new contracts with the club…

Love KMac but why, he’s not playing… — Alex Reed (@Reedyffc) December 30, 2019

Great news about both and very wise words from KMac — jackandloz (@jackandloz) December 30, 2019

AK got his head down and been great around the place by all accounts. Also improved on the pitch. strange one KMac though, surely won’t play barely at all?! — Nick Potts (@2dagmar26) December 30, 2019

Okay their good players but they aren’t good for the level we want to be. We shouldn’t be some yo-yo club that goes between first and second tier, we should be a mid table first tier team, will these two really help us get their — Eddie (@Eheppner31) December 30, 2019

SCOTTISH BUSQUETS 💪🏼👏🏼 — Sönke Gorgos (@kingscrossed) December 30, 2019

👏 superb stuff! — Barnaby and Chris (@AmbroseBarnaby) December 30, 2019