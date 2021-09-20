‘Great news’, ‘Terrific’ – These Preston fans react as significant player update shared

Preston have confirmed that defender Jordan Storey has agreed a new deal that will keep him at the club until the summer of 2025.

✍️ Preston North End are pleased to confirm defender Jordan Storey has signed a new contract with the club. ➡️ https://t.co/uYrXHTAqEK#pnefc pic.twitter.com/dIpSKjj1yX — Preston North End FC (@pnefc) September 20, 2021

The 24-year-old arrived at Deepdale from Exeter four years ago and he has shown why he was regarded as an exciting talent as a youngster. Now, the centre-back is a regular under boss Frankie McAvoy, and he has actually played in every minute of every game this season.

Therefore, agreeing a new deal with the player will have been a priority for North End, with the club announcing the news on their official site this evening.

Preston North End quiz: Have any of these 25 players ever scored against the Lilywhites?

1 of 25 Peter Crouch Yes No

Sorting contracts for players has been a problem for Preston in the past, so the news that Storey had signed an extension understandably went down very well with the support who expect Storey to be crucial moving forward.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the update from Twitter…

Great news. Lad has bags of potential and is a key part of the side at the moment. Well in Jordan. Now let's have a few more yeah? — Connor (@Conpne03) September 20, 2021

Terrific for club and Jordan. Looking more and more composed and solid. At his age, can only develop further playing games at this level. 👏 — Paul Valentine 🔶 (@iampav) September 20, 2021

Good news this, lads come on leaps and bounds this season and the back end of last! Well done Jordan 👌🏼 — Chris Blaylock (@ChrisBlaylockDJ) September 20, 2021

You’ve earned that Jordan. Look forward to the next 4 years — Alan Baldwin (@albalders39) September 20, 2021

Cracking news. Bauer and barky next please — Sam (@SamY4t35) September 20, 2021

What a hero. Get in there. — Jamie (@jamiebaldwinnn) September 20, 2021

Class. Up the whites — james 🍍 (@james1880_) September 20, 2021