Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Preston North End

‘Great news’, ‘Terrific’ – These Preston fans react as significant player update shared

Published

4 mins ago

on

Preston have confirmed that defender Jordan Storey has agreed a new deal that will keep him at the club until the summer of 2025.

The 24-year-old arrived at Deepdale from Exeter four years ago and he has shown why he was regarded as an exciting talent as a youngster. Now, the centre-back is a regular under boss Frankie McAvoy, and he has actually played in every minute of every game this season.

Therefore, agreeing a new deal with the player will have been a priority for North End, with the club announcing the news on their official site this evening.

Preston North End quiz: Have any of these 25 players ever scored against the Lilywhites?

1 of 25

Peter Crouch

Sorting contracts for players has been a problem for Preston in the past, so the news that Storey had signed an extension understandably went down very well with the support who expect Storey to be crucial moving forward.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the update from Twitter…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Great news’, ‘Terrific’ – These Preston fans react as significant player update shared

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: