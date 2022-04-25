“Great news” – Sheffield United fan pundit delivers verdict on fresh contract agreement

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield United announced that long-serving striker Billy Sharp signed a contract extension at the end of last week.

The extension sees the boyhood Blades fan stay with the club for at least another season.

The 36-year-old has been with Sheffield United since 2015 in his third permanent stint at his boyhood club, and in that time he has contributed with 113 goals in all competitions.

Despite only featuring 16 times last season in the Premier League, Sharp has become a regular in the United side once again in the Championship and has been a key figure in their push for the play-off places.

FLW’s Sheffield United fan pundit Owain Wyse issued his thoughts on Sharp’s contract extension and it comes as no surprise that there is a positive reaction.

“Billy signing a new deal is great news,” Owain said.

“He’s a boyhood Blade and his passion for the club is unrivalled.

“He’s a great role model and he’s a brilliant motivator for the rest of the team which makes him in many ways the perfect captain.

“He’s also of course a great goal scorer and he is still the best striker at the club.

“The only downside is it’s only a one year extension.”

The Verdict

It would be surprising to find a fan that didn’t echo Owain’s thoughts on this contract extension as Sharp is so popular at the club.

Despite being 36 years old, Sharp remains the club’s top scorer having contributed 15 goals this season and he will no doubt continue to have an impact next season.

You can understand why Owain would’ve liked to see a deal that ties him to the club for longer than another year but providing he has another strong season, it is likely Sharp will be at the club up until his retirement now.

Sharp made his return to the Sheffield United side against Cardiff City following a period out with injury and supporters will be hoping he will now be able to have an impact during their final games of the season and then in the play-offs.