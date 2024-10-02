Carlton Palmer has praised Queens Park Rangers after it was revealed that they had agreed a new long-term contract with Jake Clarke-Salter.

The 27-year-old has been an outstanding performer for the R’s since Marti Cifuentes arrived at the club, with the Spaniard’s success built on a solid defence.

Therefore, it was no surprise that his form attracted attention from Premier League clubs, with Crystal Palace and Wolves among those thought to be monitoring the defender earlier this year.

Jake Clarke-Salter signs new QPR contract

With Clarke-Salter’s previous contract expiring in the summer of 2026, QPR could have been in a difficult position in January if they hadn’t agreed fresh terms with the player.

But, in a boost for the club, it was announced earlier this week that the former England U21 man had put pen to paper on an extension.

Whilst the R’s didn’t reveal the exact length of the deal, they described it as ‘long-term’.

Carlton Palmer on Jake Clarke-Salter future

This is likely to cool speculation that Clarke-Salter may leave Loftus Road, but former England international Palmer told FLW that he still wouldn’t be too shocked if the left-footer did move on in the future, although he was full of praise for QPR for protecting their asset.

“This is a huge boost for QPR, as he has been linked with the likes of Wolves last summer.

“QPR have been very, very smart here as his deal is set to expire in the summer of 2026.

“I’m sure they will have sat down with Jake and said if someone like Wolves did come in for him, we’ll let you go, but let’s get you tied down to a new contract, so the club can get the money they deserve, and we can adequately replace you.

“QPR will be looking to be in mid-table and not in the relegation spots this season, so they won’t want to lose Jake. But, if they can get the money to build in other areas, it makes 100% sense to do that.

“So, it’s huge for QPR if they can get him to commit to a new deal, but I’m sure there will be a break clause that if Premier League clubs come, he will be able to leave for x amount of money. It’s the right thing for the football club to do, and, right now, he will just get on and play his football, and hopefully he will help QPR stay clear of the relegation battle.

“It’s great news for QPR, but I think we should still watch this space when the January transfer window opens.”

Jake Clarke-Salter is committed to QPR project

As Palmer says, this is good news for QPR from a financial perspective, as if an offer does arrive for Clarke-Salter, they now have a much stronger negotiating position.

Selling the 27-year-old is not going to be on the agenda, but we know that money talks, and all clubs in the Championship simply have to consider big offers for their players.

But, the fact he has agreed a new contract shows Clarke-Salter is committed to the project at QPR, and he clearly feels he can fulfil his potential under Cifuentes.

QPR's Record With & Without Jake Clarke-Salter This Season Figures correct as of 02/10/24 With Played Won Drawn Lost Conceded 5 1 3 1 8 Without Played Won Drawn Lost Conceded 3 0 1 2 6

Now, the only focus for the player will be to get back to full fitness, as he has been missed in the past two games, and to quickly help the side climb the table.

QPR are back in action at Derby County this weekend, with Clarke-Salter not expected to feature.