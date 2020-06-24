‘Great news’ – Plenty of Swansea City fans are delighted by club’s important contract update

Swansea City have announced that five senior players have signed new deals to extend their stays with the club until the end of the 2019/20 season.

Wayne Routledge, Nathan Dyer, Mike van der Hoorn, Kyle Naughton and Erwin Mulder were all due to leave the club when their contracts expired at the end of June, but they have all committed to new deals for the remainder of this year’s campaign.

The Swans are well in contention to challenge for a top-six finish this season, with Steve Cooper’s side currently sat ninth in the Championship table, and one point adrift of the play-off places with eight matches remaining this term.

Plenty of Swansea City fans took to social media to issue their thoughts on this contract update from the club, and it’s safe to say that the majority were keen to see Kyle Naughton be offered a contract heading towards the 2020/21 campaign.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

