‘Great news’ – Plenty of Sunderland fans react to important update on key player’s future

Published

1 hour ago

on

Sunderland have announced that they have offered a new contract to goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin ahead of the 2020/21 season. 

The Scotsman was a regular for the Black Cats in the 2019/20 campaign, making 35 appearances as Phil Parkinson’s side missed out on a top-six finish in League One due to the majority of clubs in the third tier agreeing to curtail this year’s campaign early on a PPG (points per game) basis.

McLaughlin has been linked with a move to Championship side Blackburn Rovers for much of this year’s campaign, and it seems as though he has a decision to make now with a contract offer on the table from both Rovers and Sunderland.

Plenty of Sunderland fans took to social media to issue their thoughts on this update from the club on their efforts to keep McLaughlin at the Stadium of Light for the foreseeable future.

