‘Great news’ – Plenty of Sunderland fans react to important update on key player’s future

Sunderland have announced that they have offered a new contract to goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin ahead of the 2020/21 season.

The Scotsman was a regular for the Black Cats in the 2019/20 campaign, making 35 appearances as Phil Parkinson’s side missed out on a top-six finish in League One due to the majority of clubs in the third tier agreeing to curtail this year’s campaign early on a PPG (points per game) basis.

McLaughlin has been linked with a move to Championship side Blackburn Rovers for much of this year’s campaign, and it seems as though he has a decision to make now with a contract offer on the table from both Rovers and Sunderland.

Plenty of Sunderland fans took to social media to issue their thoughts on this update from the club on their efforts to keep McLaughlin at the Stadium of Light for the foreseeable future.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

Be interesting to see if all three of these sign new deals, especially McLaughlin #SAFC https://t.co/KZ6cZDuUNO — Lewis Graham (@lewy_g01) June 17, 2020

There would be nothing more Sunderland than for Jon McLaughlin to sign for Blackburn tomorrow #safc — SunderlandAFC Info (@SunderlandafcI) June 17, 2020

Think Flanagan and Maguire will sign but with Championship interest in McLaughlin I think it's too little too late on that one #safc — Parker (@Parkersafc) June 17, 2020

Totally agree , Blackburn on the 1st July 😟 — alistair newton (@alistairnewton7) June 17, 2020

Offering McLaughlin a new deal now stinks of “we tried our very best to keep him but it wasn’t to be” from Donald and Co. Hope he does stay but it should have been sorted well before now #SAFC — Scott (@76skelly) June 17, 2020

He’s already gone we shouldn’t be conned by this late fake announcement — Tim (@safctim) June 17, 2020

I think it’s a token offering. Probably offered it months ago — Andrew Malcolmson (@podmundo) June 17, 2020

If we were genuine about signing him he'd already be signed. Once again shambolic from the owner. — It's Just Lee (@LMc10_SAFC) June 17, 2020

Does anyone think McLaughlin's mind is already made up and the club offering his contract is just a blame deflection stunt? #safc — JR (@jaker1602) June 17, 2020

Maguire and McLaughlin is great news as long as they accept 😅 I don’t get the treatment of Robson, the lads a talented player just hasn’t been given a fair shot for me — SH (@shanehagan22) June 17, 2020

Good lads! — TheRokerEnd (@TheRokerEnd) June 17, 2020