‘Great news’ – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans react to important update on key club figure

Sheffield Wednesday advisor Amadeu Paixao has reportedly taken a step back from his role at the club, according to a recent report from The Star.

Paixao has previously been one of Dejphon Chansiri’s key advisors, but that responsibility has since changed, as the Owls prepare for the 2021/22 season.

It is reported by The Star that Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore and the club’s Head of Recruitment David Downes are in charge of the rebuild at SW6.

It was a hugely frustrating league campaign for the Owls last term, as they were relegated from the Championship, after a season filled with plenty of off-field problems, which left the club’s fans frustrated, as their draw with Derby County on the final day of the season saw them drop into the third tier of English football.

Are these facts about Sheffield Wednesday's most expensive ever signings true or false?

1 of 20 Sheffield Wednesday signed Jordan Rhodes from Huddersfield Town. True or false? True False

Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday supporters took to social media to react to this update on Amadeu Paixao’s role at Hillsborough.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

Havin a step back now there's no money about. — Chris Haworth (@ChrisHaworth8) June 18, 2021

Brilliant news if true, Joe. Hopefully he takes a few more steps back. Preferably out of the club 😬 — Nathan Blood (@nattasswfc) June 18, 2021

Back step is a start but just take a complete step away — RW (@Rachael261078) June 18, 2021

Hopefully he keeps stepping and then doesn’t let the door hit him on the way out — Tina Ⓥ (@_islandnaturals) June 18, 2021

Hardly ever been a success has he in what ever he did — Bob Goldsmith (@lynbob62) June 18, 2021

Hopefully this is true if so it’s great news. — boothie 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@boothieswfc) June 18, 2021

If true this is great news and a massive step forwards — Jeremy Dyson (@mypreciousgolum) June 18, 2021

He's probably only taking a step back as there's no money about . — chansiri out (@Nealholden7) June 18, 2021

a couple seasons too late https://t.co/u7JrDMgwww — cam 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@cwsw02) June 18, 2021