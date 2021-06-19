Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Latest News

‘Great news’ – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans react to important update on key club figure

Published

9 mins ago

on

Sheffield Wednesday advisor Amadeu Paixao has reportedly taken a step back from his role at the club, according to a recent report from The Star

Paixao has previously been one of Dejphon Chansiri’s key advisors, but that responsibility has since changed, as the Owls prepare for the 2021/22 season.

It is reported by The Star that Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore and the club’s Head of Recruitment David Downes are in charge of the rebuild at SW6.

It was a hugely frustrating league campaign for the Owls last term, as they were relegated from the Championship, after a season filled with plenty of off-field problems, which left the club’s fans frustrated, as their draw with Derby County on the final day of the season saw them drop into the third tier of English football.

Are these facts about Sheffield Wednesday's most expensive ever signings true or false?

1 of 20

Sheffield Wednesday signed Jordan Rhodes from Huddersfield Town. True or false?

Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday supporters took to social media to react to this update on Amadeu Paixao’s role at Hillsborough.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


Related Topics:

Editorial Assistant at Snack Media, writing for Football League World on a regular basis! Sports Journalism graduate from Southampton Solent University.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Great news’ – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans react to important update on key club figure

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: