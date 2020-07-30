‘Great news’ – Plenty of Nottingham Forest fans react to decision on key figure ahead of 2020/21 season

Sabri Lamouchi is set to remain as Nottingham Forest’s manager ahead of the 2020/21 season, according to The Athletic.

The Reds boss had been under pressure from some sections of the club’s supporters, after they dramatically missed out on a top-six finish in the Championship.

Forest were beaten by Stoke City on the final day of the league campaign, as Swansea City pipped them to sixth-spot in the second-tier standings in the final minute of the season.

Lamouchi has been in charge since June 2019, after he was appointed as Martin O’Neill’s successor at the City Ground.

He has impressed at times during his time with the club so far, with wins over the likes of Leeds United in particular catching the eye.

But their failure to achieve a top-six finish in the Championship didn’t sit well with a number of the City Ground faithful, which is somewhat understandable given the strong position they were in before competitive action was previously called to a halt.

Plenty of Nottingham Forest supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on this update on Lamouchi’s future at the club.

Definitely deserves another season. Definitely will have learnt from a few tactical errors made. But most importantly definitely needs the freedom to bring in a few better quality signings and ship out several that frankly don’t cut it. — BCP (@BcpBin) July 30, 2020

Brilliant News so relieved to hear this. he has been breath of fresh air at the club as supporters we have to get over the disappointing seasons end and realise just how much progress has been made on the field this last year — Nigel Smith (@NigelSm05868161) July 30, 2020

Fine but Sabri needs to earn my trust again. I won't call for his head but I'm not singing his name should we get back into the stadiums this year. The club needs to be better in the Transfer market and get the wage structure sorted out because it's a mess. — Jax (@CarnorJax87) July 30, 2020

Excellent news. Did more than enough to be given another year. The demise was horrific but he was incredible let down in January, if we had strengthened were the other top teams did we would have extended our season by at least 2 games. Find a way to fit Joao in would also help. — GT (@gmtaylor09) July 30, 2020

Correct decision in my opinion. Unless anything changes in the next few weeks, I'm really happy about this👍🏼 — Debs🇪🇺❤️ (@deblee_smith) July 30, 2020

The right decision. He knows the players, they know him. Find out what went wrong and give him adequate tools to work. — Gaurav Gupta (@NottinghamGupta) July 30, 2020

Stick with him he deserves that. End of season was awful but no one was calling for his head up to 2/3 way through season. He will have learnt a lot during his first season. Keep sacking managers get no results. Back him 100% and let’s see how we go next season. — Simon Evans 🏃🏻‍♂️✈️☀️ (@IamSimonEvans) July 30, 2020

I think a sensible decision this however he needs to be backed and given the opportunity to bring in better quality we need another 4-5 additions — Rob ⭐️⭐️ (@RobFTID62) July 30, 2020

Deserves another season, how can you be in the p/o's pretty much all season nearly and sack him after a bad run to get someone else who will chop and change — 🌳🌊🔴⚪🦌 (@Bvsnffcsg01) July 30, 2020

Good decision I think. We can't keep pressing the reset button every season and expect things to change. Build on what we have achieved, learn from mistakes and be a bit more positive on the pitch — Shaun Murray (@shaunmurray71) July 30, 2020

Stability with our manager is good news. Agree we may need to offload some of our expensive players and go again for 2021 COYR’s — Robert Dodson (@rmkdodson) July 30, 2020

Happy to hear. Would've been a crime to fire him. — Davin Lassiter (@MisterLassiter) July 30, 2020

Great news, we need stability, best season we've had for years, sabri is the type of person woo will be determined to succeed 💪 — Skem70 (@skem70) July 30, 2020