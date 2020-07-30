Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Great news’ – Plenty of Nottingham Forest fans react to decision on key figure ahead of 2020/21 season

Sabri Lamouchi is set to remain as Nottingham Forest’s manager ahead of the 2020/21 season, according to The Athletic. 

The Reds boss had been under pressure from some sections of the club’s supporters, after they dramatically missed out on a top-six finish in the Championship.

Forest were beaten by Stoke City on the final day of the league campaign, as Swansea City pipped them to sixth-spot in the second-tier standings in the final minute of the season.

Lamouchi has been in charge since June 2019, after he was appointed as Martin O’Neill’s successor at the City Ground.

He has impressed at times during his time with the club so far, with wins over the likes of Leeds United in particular catching the eye.

But their failure to achieve a top-six finish in the Championship didn’t sit well with a number of the City Ground faithful, which is somewhat understandable given the strong position they were in before competitive action was previously called to a halt.

Plenty of Nottingham Forest supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on this update on Lamouchi’s future at the club.

