‘Great news’ – Plenty of Leeds United fans react to somewhat surprising inclusion in squad v Swansea City

Published

1 hour ago

on

Leeds United will be hoping they can strengthen their grip on top-spot in the Championship, when they return to action on Sunday afternoon. 

Marcelo Bielsa’s side are currently top of the second tier standings, and have the opportunity to move six points clear of third-placed Brentford if they can pick up a win against Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium.

The Swans will provide a tough challenge for Leeds though, as Steve Cooper’s side are still in contention to finish in the top-six this term.

Swansea are sat seventh in the Championship table, and can move into the play-off positions with a win against the league-leaders.

Marcelo Bielsa has named his starting XI ahead of the game, with the team being unchanged from their 5-0 thrashing of Stoke City in midweek, although Mateusz Bogusz comes into the matchday squad in place of Jamie Shackleton.

Plenty of the Elland Road faithful took to social media to issue their thoughts on Bielsa’s latest team selection.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


