‘Great news’ – Plenty of Leeds United fans react to somewhat surprising inclusion in squad v Swansea City

Leeds United will be hoping they can strengthen their grip on top-spot in the Championship, when they return to action on Sunday afternoon.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side are currently top of the second tier standings, and have the opportunity to move six points clear of third-placed Brentford if they can pick up a win against Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium.

The Swans will provide a tough challenge for Leeds though, as Steve Cooper’s side are still in contention to finish in the top-six this term.

Have these nine things happened to Leeds United this season or not? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

Swansea are sat seventh in the Championship table, and can move into the play-off positions with a win against the league-leaders.

Marcelo Bielsa has named his starting XI ahead of the game, with the team being unchanged from their 5-0 thrashing of Stoke City in midweek, although Mateusz Bogusz comes into the matchday squad in place of Jamie Shackleton.

📋 Team news in! Marcelo names the same Starting XI that defeated Stoke. Mateusz Bogusz is named on the bench — Leeds United (@LUFC) July 12, 2020

Plenty of the Elland Road faithful took to social media to issue their thoughts on Bielsa’s latest team selection.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

Seismic if we can win today. Come on the boys! — Aran Huseyin (@AranHuseyin1) July 12, 2020

Announce 3 points — Matt Harrison (@Matty_harry_son) July 12, 2020

Hope Poveda gets a run out today, like I keep saying every game — 𝙅𝙖𝙘𝙠𝙤 (@Jacko__LUFC) July 12, 2020

Good to see Bogusz on the bench. — nigel harris (@nigelharris101) July 12, 2020

Announce win — Hare🦅 (@KHxrex) July 12, 2020

Lovely — Sam 🇮🇪 (@Sam_Lufc23) July 12, 2020

I thought Bogusz was on his way out? Great news 👍 — Adam Brown (@adambrown1992) July 12, 2020

Bogusz does exist then — N4T (@N4T____) July 12, 2020

Release the polish Messi Bogusz! — Harvey Rad (@Harvey_123) July 12, 2020

Hope we can win and Bogusz gets a run out — Jack Mullins 💙💛 (@jaacklufc) July 12, 2020