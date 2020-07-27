‘Great news’ – Plenty of Leeds United fans react to rumoured player agreement

Leeds United are edging closer to confirming that Alfie McCalmont is set to sign a new contract with the club according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.

The young midfielder has caught the eye with some impressive performances for the Whites’ Under-23s team in recent seasons, and is set to be rewarded.

The Yorkshire Evening Post claim that McCalmont will sign a three-year deal with Leeds, with the potential of him being sent out on loan in the 2020/21 season.

Leeds will be preparing for life back in the Premier League, after they won promotion from the Championship under the management of Marcelo Bielsa.

This means that it’s likely that McCalmont would be pushed further down the pecking order in Marcelo Bielsa’s plans for the first-team.

Plenty of the Elland Road faithful took to social media to issue their thoughts on this latest update on McCalmont’s long-term future with Leeds.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

This is Great news Alfie’s a big talent but like Gotts,Bogusz & Edmondson they need proper 1st team football. It’s paramount for there development 👍👍 MOT — Benny 🏆💙💛🏆 (@BennyTaylsLUFC) July 27, 2020

Far better option than the 23s..a good five or six would benefit from half a season of first team experience in champ or league one — GARFORTH WHITES WAKEY 1970💛💙💛 (@mmwgreen) July 27, 2020

That's interesting, I thought after the 19 hours Bielsa spent watching him and then starting Struijk in Phillips' position and not giving McCalmont any minutes i thought his future was pretty conclusive. Glad to see otherwise, on loan to Huddersfield I'm sure — Jake (@lufcjjj) July 27, 2020

So Bielsa must have seen enough in those 19 hours — mishLUFC 🏆 (@mishLUFC) July 27, 2020

Ohhhh let me guess… Uddersfield — Robbie Lowey💙💛 (@robbielowey) July 27, 2020

Wouldn't be too bad. Least we know Coberan will give them minutes — Champions Luc (@LUFCLDP1989) July 27, 2020

Need some of these fringe lads to gain first team experience on loan now — James Pearson (@JamesPearson25) July 27, 2020

I would be willing to bet he is off to Huddersfield. — R.L 🥴 (@rlees94) July 27, 2020

Loan deal will be great for him — Cohen V2 🇶🇦 (@FTBLCxhen) July 27, 2020