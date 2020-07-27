Do Not Sell My Personal Information
'Great news' – Plenty of Leeds United fans react to rumoured player agreement

Published

9 mins ago

on

Leeds United are edging closer to confirming that Alfie McCalmont is set to sign a new contract with the club according to the Yorkshire Evening Post. 

The young midfielder has caught the eye with some impressive performances for the Whites’ Under-23s team in recent seasons, and is set to be rewarded.

The Yorkshire Evening Post claim that McCalmont will sign a three-year deal with Leeds, with the potential of him being sent out on loan in the 2020/21 season.

Leeds will be preparing for life back in the Premier League, after they won promotion from the Championship under the management of Marcelo Bielsa.

This means that it’s likely that McCalmont would be pushed further down the pecking order in Marcelo Bielsa’s plans for the first-team.

Plenty of the Elland Road faithful took to social media to issue their thoughts on this latest update on McCalmont’s long-term future with Leeds.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


Editorial Assistant at Snack Media, writing for Football League World on a regular basis! Sports Journalism graduate from Southampton Solent University.

