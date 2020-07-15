Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Great news’ – Plenty of Leeds United fans are delighted with recent club announcement

8 mins ago

Leeds United have recently confirmed that Oliver Casey has signed a new three-year deal with the club. 

The youngster has caught the eye with a number of impressive performances for Leeds’ Under-23s team, which has resulted in him being awarded a new deal.

Casey made his first-team debut against Huddersfield Town as a substitute back in December 2019, and will be hoping he can continue to impress in the future.

Leeds’ academy status has recently been upgraded, and the club will be hoping that plenty of their upcoming talents can follow in the footsteps of Casey, who has gone on to feature in the first-team.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side are currently sat top of the Championship table, as they edge closer to a long-awaited promotion back into the Premier League this term.

Plenty of the Elland Road faithful took to social media to issue their thoughts on Casey signing a new deal with the Yorkshire-based club.

