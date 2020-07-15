‘Great news’ – Plenty of Leeds United fans are delighted with recent club announcement

Leeds United have recently confirmed that Oliver Casey has signed a new three-year deal with the club.

The youngster has caught the eye with a number of impressive performances for Leeds’ Under-23s team, which has resulted in him being awarded a new deal.

Casey made his first-team debut against Huddersfield Town as a substitute back in December 2019, and will be hoping he can continue to impress in the future.

Have these nine things happened to Leeds United this season or not? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 9 Have Leeds United won five games in-a-row without conceding this season? Yes No

Leeds’ academy status has recently been upgraded, and the club will be hoping that plenty of their upcoming talents can follow in the footsteps of Casey, who has gone on to feature in the first-team.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side are currently sat top of the Championship table, as they edge closer to a long-awaited promotion back into the Premier League this term.

Plenty of the Elland Road faithful took to social media to issue their thoughts on Casey signing a new deal with the Yorkshire-based club.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

Congrats Oliver defo one up and coming for the future mot alaw — Stephen Maher 💙💛 (@stevemaher34) July 14, 2020

Great news. One of a handful I can see breaking through — Mr Popular (@Russlufc) July 14, 2020

Very good news – I have watched most of the U 23 games on LUTV – a lot of good players coming through. Oliver is one of the best in my view. And he has something we are lacking – great physical strength in addition to a good football brain and great tecnique. A great future ! — kjell torkildsen (@007022) July 14, 2020

Brill Seen him play a few times at 23’s What a great time and place to be developing the next steps as a footballer Good luck — All White Al (@All_White_Al) July 14, 2020

Well deserved young man, this lad ain't too far behind the 1st team squad, great future ahead. 👏👏👏 — The Bielsa Effect 💛🦚💙 (@MrChambers_lufc) July 14, 2020

Cool. Berardi next — Connor (@connorlufc_) July 14, 2020

Congratulations 👏look forward to seeing you progress into the 1st team in the near future!👍 — Steve Husband (@shusband14) July 14, 2020

Well done mate, heres hoping to many loyal years to the best club in England 💙💛MOT — Rich1664 (@Rich16641) July 14, 2020

Definitely has potential, more good news for the club. Congratulations. — richard beckwith (@Rich1067) July 14, 2020

Congratulations young man some exciting times ahead MOT. — R.Cartwright 💙💛 (@rogercart57) July 14, 2020

Well deserved! Pascal Struijk next. Future defenders — Angga Eko Saputro (@ang_kring) July 15, 2020

Great news for lad — dean mitchell (@baldydean) July 14, 2020