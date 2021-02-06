‘Great news’, ‘Offers absolutely nothing’ – These Preston fans react as club announce double transfer deal

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Preston North End have today confirmed a double transfer deal, as they have converted the loans of Greg Cunningham and Ched Evans into permanent deals.

Cunningham and Evans were on loan for the rest of the season from Cardiff City and Fleetwood Town respectively, but North End have took over their registration.

Both deals, like their loan contracts initially, run until the end of the season and PNE will not have paid a transfer fee for either – as fees aren’t allowed to be paid outside of the window.

It has been done to ease the restrictions on Alex Neils’s squad, having signed three new loan players on deadline day it took the numbers to seven players, and there can only be five loan players named in a matchday squad.

Now Neil can name all of his January signings in his team on a matchday which will be a big boost to his squad options.

This is Cunningham’s second time as a permanent North End player, having spent three years at Deepdale between 2015 and 2018, whilst Evans will probably need to play himself into a longer deal, or else he will likely depart come June.

Preston fans were expecting this to be announced and have been reacting to the news on Twitter.


