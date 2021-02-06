‘Great news’, ‘Offers absolutely nothing’ – These Preston fans react as club announce double transfer deal

Preston North End have today confirmed a double transfer deal, as they have converted the loans of Greg Cunningham and Ched Evans into permanent deals.

Cunningham and Evans were on loan for the rest of the season from Cardiff City and Fleetwood Town respectively, but North End have took over their registration.

Both deals, like their loan contracts initially, run until the end of the season and PNE will not have paid a transfer fee for either – as fees aren’t allowed to be paid outside of the window.

It has been done to ease the restrictions on Alex Neils’s squad, having signed three new loan players on deadline day it took the numbers to seven players, and there can only be five loan players named in a matchday squad.

Now Neil can name all of his January signings in his team on a matchday which will be a big boost to his squad options.

This is Cunningham’s second time as a permanent North End player, having spent three years at Deepdale between 2015 and 2018, whilst Evans will probably need to play himself into a longer deal, or else he will likely depart come June.

Preston fans were expecting this to be announced and have been reacting to the news on Twitter.

Ok nice one. Now don't extend Evans' deal after this season and it's calm — Connor (@Conpne03) February 6, 2021

Decent, if we extend Cunningham’s deal then I’ll be happy — Jack 👁️⃤ (@pnefctucker) February 6, 2021

Well, I'm made up about Cunningham. Hopefully he stays beyond the summer pic.twitter.com/KbanIWmQ7W — Tom 🇹🇻 🇰🇮 🇸🇨 🇬🇲 🇧🇿 (@eternaljimmies) February 6, 2021

Back the boys 👍🏻 — Shaun Thompson (@shaunpne) February 6, 2021

Cunningham deserves a 3 year deal — Kris (@Kris_2001) February 6, 2021

One of them I'm happy about the other is a disgrace I'll let you work out which is which — GP1 (@crozzygaz) February 6, 2021

I figured it would be these two! Good news for sure! ⚽️✅ — Anita Boreham 🇬🇧 (@dancingneats) February 6, 2021

big brains — Tom Elliott (@tomelliott04) February 6, 2021

Great news! — John Pimms (@JPPJC17) February 6, 2021

What an absolute nightmare getting that lad from fleetwood on a permanent 🤮🤮 https://t.co/1QtJP2fBVl — Dom (@dom_33) February 6, 2021

Happy for Cunningham big time but could we not have just cancelled the other ones loan he offers absolutely nothing https://t.co/3MJeXt01bZ — Dan Kellett (@DanKellettPNE) February 6, 2021