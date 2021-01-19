‘Great news’, ‘No more Bacuna’ – Many Cardiff City fans react as incoming transfer coup is announced

Cardiff City have confirmed the capture of Crewe Alexandra right-back Perry Ng for an undisclosed fee.

The 24-year-old, who came through the academy at the Railwaymen, has penned a three-and-a-half year deal with the Bluebirds, and has solved a bit of a crisis that has spanned for months at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Neil Harris lost Arsenal loanee Jordi Osei-Tutu back in October with a hamstring injury, and natural midfielder Leandro Bacuna has been deputising in on the right-side of defence ever since.

His performance levels meant that getting a right-back in was crucial in this window, although things got off to a tough start as Crewe boss David Artell branded Cardiff’s original bid for Ng as ‘disgusting‘.

Things were soon ironed out though as Ng was left out of Crewe’s squad at the weekend to face Plymouth Argyle with a move looking imminent, and now the deal has been sealed.

7 of these 18 facts about Cardiff City boss Neil Harris are fake – Can you identify which ones aren’t true?

1 of 18 Neil Harris was born in 1977 True False

Ng was Crewe’s captain and made 15 league appearances for them this season, although he got himself in hot water last month and was suspended for six games following a water spitting incident involving Cheltenham coach Wade Elliott.

That didn’t deter Cardiff from pursuing Ng though, who along with now ex team-mate Harry Pickering formed one of the best full-back duos in the EFL.

Bluebirds fans are visibly delighted with the deal to bring Ng to the Welsh capital – check out some of the best reactions below.

ANNOUNCE LEAGUE TITLE — . (Follow ban for 3 days) (@FtblGJ) January 19, 2021

Great news alongside the addition of Watters. Bacuna being able to slide back into his natural position should do wonders in freeing up space for Wilson. We should be feeling slightly more optimistic. Hopefully Simpson does get over the line soon. Some real positive signings. — CCFC Related (@CCFCRelated) January 19, 2021

FINALLY WE HAVE A RIGHTBACK!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/xdzCilgGk9 — WelshRees 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@WelshRees89) January 19, 2021

Completely underwhelmed by another lower league signing ! — Chris Jenkins 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@chrismj1927) January 19, 2021

Welcome to the madhouse — Andy Barham (@AndybarhamTSG) January 19, 2021

Happy with that — Gareth Davies (@garethdavies80) January 19, 2021

No more bacuna at rb pic.twitter.com/6jo6wCjUCj — Ifan🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Ifanccfc) January 19, 2021

This is a great move for us, over the moon about this https://t.co/NC96IYfV1K — Aidan📍 (@ccfcaidann) January 19, 2021

Decent signing that https://t.co/yYEZyjioqw — Oliver Rees (@oliverCCFCrees) January 19, 2021

Finally an actual RB https://t.co/vF0G7xfaHD — Niall 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@ccfcNiall) January 19, 2021