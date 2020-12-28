Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Great news’ – Many Preston fans react to emerging player update

Preston North End have confirmed that defender Paul Huntington has signed a new contract at Deepdale.

The 33-year-old, who joined from Yeovil Town in the summer of 2012, has extended his deal with the Whites until the end of the 2021-2022 campaign.

It means that once his deal expires in 18 months time, the former Newcastle United centre-back will be eligible for a testimonial with Preston.

Huntington, who is approaching 300 appearances for the club, has been a regular this season, featuring 14 times in all competitions, and played 90 minutes in Saturday’s 1-0 win over Derby.

And despite seeing his opportunities decrease in recent years, the defender still boasts a wealth of experience, and remains the club’s longest serving player.

Huntington will be hoping to keep his place in Alex Neil’s team when Preston host Coventry City on Tuesday evening looking to end the year with three consecutive league victories in what is their final Championship match of 2020.

Here’s how the Deepdale faithful have been reacting on Twitter to Huntington’s new contract:


