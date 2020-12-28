‘Great news’ – Many Preston fans react to emerging player update

Preston North End have confirmed that defender Paul Huntington has signed a new contract at Deepdale.

The 33-year-old, who joined from Yeovil Town in the summer of 2012, has extended his deal with the Whites until the end of the 2021-2022 campaign.

It means that once his deal expires in 18 months time, the former Newcastle United centre-back will be eligible for a testimonial with Preston.

Huntington, who is approaching 300 appearances for the club, has been a regular this season, featuring 14 times in all competitions, and played 90 minutes in Saturday’s 1-0 win over Derby.

And despite seeing his opportunities decrease in recent years, the defender still boasts a wealth of experience, and remains the club’s longest serving player.

Huntington will be hoping to keep his place in Alex Neil’s team when Preston host Coventry City on Tuesday evening looking to end the year with three consecutive league victories in what is their final Championship match of 2020.

Here’s how the Deepdale faithful have been reacting on Twitter to Huntington’s new contract:

Wish the whole squad were as easy to deal with as Paul Hunts. Been a stalwart many a year well done Hunts. — Michael GARDNER (@Michael05038235) December 28, 2020

Excellent, good squad member…

He wanted to sign, shame the ‘others’ don’t… we move forward. #pnefc #pne — Jason Turner (@jbopster) December 28, 2020

Hopefully the first of a few (positive) announcements. Hunts is a great back up and the sort of player we need around the squad, can never fault his effort, attitude or passion 👍 — Tom P (@tomp_5) December 28, 2020

Could this be a sign we’re attempting contacts for others? — Joe 🃏 (@joepnefc) December 28, 2020

Out of all the players out of contract he is the one to extend… — Gareth Livesey (@GarethLivesey95) December 28, 2020

Great news 👍 well pleased for Hunty. ⚽️⚽️ — Martin (@martin_grayston) December 28, 2020

Leader and legend with good experience. Bad news is, he’s playing way above his level now. Cannot keep getting regular first-team football 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/BrAlTrZFiF — Charlie (@CharlieGreg15) December 28, 2020

YE THATS MY BOY https://t.co/QP8qs4vmtT — HC (@harry_pnefc) December 28, 2020