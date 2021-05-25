‘Great news’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react as Brennan Johnson transfer update emerges

Nottingham Forest have turned down multiple loan and permanent enquiries for Brennan Johnson, according to Football Insider.

Johnson has gone from strength to strength out on loan this season, playing an influential role in Lincoln City’s promotion push.

The Imps are 90 minutes away from Championship football after they defeated Sunderland 3-2 on aggregate in the play-off semi-finals, and face Blackpool in Sunday’s final.

The Wales international has scored 13 goals in all competitions this season, producing a number of assists for Michael Appleton’s side.

Johnson is believed to be attracting interest from the likes of Leeds and Burnley heading into the summer, after an impressive campaign in League One.

But according to Football Insider, Forest’s stance on Johnson is clear, as they have turned down multiple loan and permanent enquiries for the 19-year-old.

Chris Hughton is eyeing up Johnson for a key role in the first-team next season, as he looks to add more attacking inspiration to his side.

Forest only scored 37 goals in 46 Championship matches this season, and the Reds were one of the lowest scorers in the division.

Here, we take a look at Forest fans’ reactions to this transfer update regarding Johnson…

About time we didn't crumble at the first sight of an easy payday — Jake Douglas (@Jake_Dougie) May 24, 2021

Just like they did with Tyler Walker 😑 — Alan Johnson (@AFootballWriter) May 24, 2021

2 years remaining on current deal….think @NFFC need to pull there finger out and get this lad signed up for longer before the big boys come calling — Michael Probbing (@mprob85) May 24, 2021

If he's worth £10m now…… — Forestman (@cakeyandcrispy) May 25, 2021

Great news. Can't wait to see him in a Forest shirt again next season 👊 https://t.co/NGbIphQTzq — Scott Clarkson (@ScottNffc1990) May 24, 2021

Good. About time we did the right thing https://t.co/5w1YpBpZZK — Jamie Allan (@JfAllan98) May 24, 2021

The best transfer business we can do is to keep hold of Worrall, Johnson and Mighten while resigning Gardner on loan imo #nffc https://t.co/YcnjqtCRIx — Andrew Paluszkiewicz (@apaluszki) May 24, 2021