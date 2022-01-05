Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Bolton Wanderers

‘Great news’, ‘Love this’ – Many Bolton Wanderers fans react to player announcement

Published

18 seconds ago

on

Many Bolton Wanderers fans have taken to Twitter to react to the news that Xavier Amaechi’s loan deal at the club has been extended.

As confirmed by Bolton’s official website, Amaechi is now set to represent the League One side for the remainder of the 2021/22 campaign after an agreement was reached with the 21-year-old’s parent-club Hamburg.

The winger was forced to watch on from the sidelines during the opening stages of the season due to a fractured metatarsal.

Amaechi finally made his competitive debut for the club during their 2-0 victory over Crewe Alexandra and has since gone on to make five more appearances in League One and scored his first goal at this level during the Trotters’ 2-2 draw with Cheltenham Town in November.

Having missed Bolton’s recent clash with Rotherham United due to the fact that the club were waiting to receive international clearance for his temporary deal extended, Amaechi could be in line to feature for his side when they face Wycombe Wanderers next Tuesday.

After the club announced that Amaechi would be staying on Twitter, many Bolton fans reacted to the news in a positive manner on the social media platform.

