‘Great news’, ‘Love this’ – Many Bolton Wanderers fans react to player announcement

Many Bolton Wanderers fans have taken to Twitter to react to the news that Xavier Amaechi’s loan deal at the club has been extended.

As confirmed by Bolton’s official website, Amaechi is now set to represent the League One side for the remainder of the 2021/22 campaign after an agreement was reached with the 21-year-old’s parent-club Hamburg.

The winger was forced to watch on from the sidelines during the opening stages of the season due to a fractured metatarsal.

Amaechi finally made his competitive debut for the club during their 2-0 victory over Crewe Alexandra and has since gone on to make five more appearances in League One and scored his first goal at this level during the Trotters’ 2-2 draw with Cheltenham Town in November.

Having missed Bolton’s recent clash with Rotherham United due to the fact that the club were waiting to receive international clearance for his temporary deal extended, Amaechi could be in line to feature for his side when they face Wycombe Wanderers next Tuesday.

After the club announced that Amaechi would be staying on Twitter, many Bolton fans reacted to the news in a positive manner on the social media platform.

Here are some of the best responses from the club’s fans…

Great news — Paul Davies (@PD_1972) January 5, 2022

Great stuff, plenty of time to make a significant impact. Happy with this — David Jones (@BiggishDave74) January 5, 2022

I feel he will have a good 2nd half of the Season following his recovery from Injury! #bwfc — Terence Price (@Terenceprice95) January 5, 2022

Finally some good news — Max⚪️ (@bwfcmax2) January 5, 2022

Limbs 😍 — Sam 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Samsbwfc) January 5, 2022

Worst kept secret going but great news nonetheless #bwfc https://t.co/gxeAuCZ6Qx — Brendan (@brendanBWFC) January 5, 2022

Xav some of that — George (@georgewalker18) January 5, 2022