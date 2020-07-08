‘Great news’, ‘Love it’ – Plenty of Leeds United fans react to significant transfer announcement

Leeds United have confirmed that they have signed Helder Costa on a permanent deal, after impressing during his loan spell this season.

The winger has signed a four-year deal with the Yorkshire-based club, and will be hoping he can build on some strong performances heading into the final five matches of this year’s campaign.

Costa signed for the club on loan from Premier League side Wolves in the summer of 2019, and has gone on to make 43 appearances in total for Leeds.

He has chipped in with four goals and six assists in all competitions for the Whites, as they edge closer to a long-awaited promotion back into the Premier League.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side are currently sat top of the Championship table, and are three points clear of third-placed Brentford heading into their match against Stoke City on Thursday evening.

Plenty of the Elland Road faithful took to social media to issue their thoughts on the news of Costa signing permanently.

Fantastic stuff!!! He'll become the player we all know he can be soon enough, delighted with this. — Ryan (@19MrPositive19) July 7, 2020

Excellent signing! Will kick on big time next season! — Lee Thompson (@lufcThommo) July 7, 2020

Getting better and better, lots to come from this guy in the future 😍 — Michelle (@ozzelli01) July 7, 2020

Well done Helda. Now get us up ! Cheers. — lee (@montyoxymoron) July 7, 2020

Look how much Harrison has improved after longer time working with Bielsa. Costa deserves the same time and effort from us lot. Off his back and get behind the lad! — Matt James (@Matt1Lufc) July 7, 2020

Love it🔥!!! — Jessica Furness🐝 (@jessicafurness_) July 7, 2020

Hopefully he can begin to show his worth, 15 million is ludicrous based on his performances this season. Fingers crossed he can kick on. — Chantelle (@clunn1989) July 7, 2020

Will be a brilliant signing! Watch this — Aaron S (@aarons1308) July 7, 2020

Brilliant news! Do love Costa. — Josey back up North, PhD 💙💛 (@jemccudden) July 7, 2020

second season masterclass incoming — Armo☀️🌙 (@Jordan_Armo) July 7, 2020

Great news! A player that’ll only improve in this team — James Hughes (@Hughesylufc85) July 7, 2020

Good signing got a feeling will become a really big player for us — MFR💙💛 (@MikeLUFC1919) July 7, 2020

Amazing news love you xxx — 💙💛Leeds Melissa💙💛 (@AlioskiLeeds31) July 7, 2020