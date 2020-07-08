Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Great news’, ‘Love it’ – Plenty of Leeds United fans react to significant transfer announcement

Leeds United have confirmed that they have signed Helder Costa on a permanent deal, after impressing during his loan spell this season. 

The winger has signed a four-year deal with the Yorkshire-based club, and will be hoping he can build on some strong performances heading into the final five matches of this year’s campaign.

Costa signed for the club on loan from Premier League side Wolves in the summer of 2019, and has gone on to make 43 appearances in total for Leeds.

He has chipped in with four goals and six assists in all competitions for the Whites, as they edge closer to a long-awaited promotion back into the Premier League.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side are currently sat top of the Championship table, and are three points clear of third-placed Brentford heading into their match against Stoke City on Thursday evening.

Plenty of the Elland Road faithful took to social media to issue their thoughts on the news of Costa signing permanently.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


