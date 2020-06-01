Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Latest News

‘Great news’, ‘Let’s do this’ – Plenty of Leeds United fans react to important EFL announcement

Published

7 mins ago

on

The wait for competitive action to return to our lives has edged closer, with the EFL announcing that fixtures will get back underway on 20th June. 

It means that the race for promotion into the Premier League can get resume, with Leeds United being the favourites to make a long-awaited return to the top-flight.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side are currently sat top of the Championship table, and are seven points clear of third-placed Fulham with just nine matches remaining in this year’s campaign.

Have these current and ex-Leeds United players ever played in the Premier League? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 15

Pablo Hernandez

Leeds have been the team to beat for much of this year’s campaign, and the club’s supporters could be forgiven for having on eye on life back in the top-flight next season already.

It’s safe to say that plenty of the Elland Road faithful were delighted to see a date being formally set for competitive action to resume in the Championship.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


Related Topics:

Editorial Assistant at Snack Media, writing for Football League World on a regular basis! Sports Journalism graduate from Southampton Solent University.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Great news’, ‘Let’s do this’ – Plenty of Leeds United fans react to important EFL announcement

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: