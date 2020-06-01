‘Great news’, ‘Let’s do this’ – Plenty of Leeds United fans react to important EFL announcement

The wait for competitive action to return to our lives has edged closer, with the EFL announcing that fixtures will get back underway on 20th June.

It means that the race for promotion into the Premier League can get resume, with Leeds United being the favourites to make a long-awaited return to the top-flight.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side are currently sat top of the Championship table, and are seven points clear of third-placed Fulham with just nine matches remaining in this year’s campaign.

Have these current and ex-Leeds United players ever played in the Premier League? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

Leeds have been the team to beat for much of this year’s campaign, and the club’s supporters could be forgiven for having on eye on life back in the top-flight next season already.

It’s safe to say that plenty of the Elland Road faithful were delighted to see a date being formally set for competitive action to resume in the Championship.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

Come on let's do this — 💙💛Leeds Melissa💙💛 (@AlioskiLeeds31) May 31, 2020

Let’s finish the job now lads 👊🏼 — Wayne (@wayneleedsfan) May 31, 2020

Boom.. let's crack on MOT — Al Barrie (@White_Rose_Al) May 31, 2020

Don't you know pump it up! 🎶⚽ pic.twitter.com/4zN55DRVsg — Andrew Clarke 💙💛 ⚽🐧🍺 (@bigDlufc1919) May 31, 2020

As if there isn't enough going on in the world to worry about, us bottling it again is now added to the list. Please Leeds, DONT do a Leeds. — Leeds11 (@MWF11) May 31, 2020

Can't come soon enough getinnnnnnnnnnn MOT. — R.Cartwright 💙💛 (@rogercart57) May 31, 2020

Great news! let's finish the job and get promoted — Ehsan Iqbal (@Ehsan_Iqbal_) May 31, 2020

Let’s get this league wrapped up — John paul jones (@Johnleeds77) May 31, 2020

Sleepless nights and no fingernails but I can’t wait. — Tom Jennison 💛💙 (@tom_jennison) May 31, 2020