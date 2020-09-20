‘Great news’, ‘Give him the shirt’ – Many QPR fans react to latest player agreement

Many Queens Park Rangers supporters have been reacting to the confirmation that goalkeeper Seny Dieng has committed his long-term future to the club by signing a deal until 2024.

The 25-year-old has not yet been able to make a real impression on QPR’s first team since arriving at the club in 2017, but Dieng has enjoyed some decent loan spells away from the R’s over the last few campaigns with the likes of Doncaster Rovers, Dundee and Stevenage.

Last season was where Dieng really started to show that he could have the ability to compete for a starting role for QPR, with the keeper impressing during his loan spell at Doncaster keeping ten clean sheets in 27 appearances for the Yorkshire club.

Mark Warburton still has both Joe Lumley and Liam Kelly to call upon, but neither keeper fully established themselves as the club’s number one over the course of last season. That suggests that Dieng could now kick on and try and take the number one spot this term.

Lumley has started the season as QPR’s number one goalkeeper, but he came under pressure from supporters for his performances at times last term and again was scrutinised following Warburton’s side losing 3-2 at Coventry City on Friday night.

Some QPR fans have been urging Warburton to now make him QPR’s first choice having committed his future to the club.

Here then, we take a look at how QPR fans reacted to Dieng’s new contract on social media…

Good to see players committing to QPR! Haven’t really seen anything of this lad, but believe he had a good loan at Doncaster last season. Think he deserves a shot as R’s number one, as I think Lumley makes too many mistakes — Gavin Cronin (@QPRGAV) September 20, 2020

Start him! Absolutely buzzing for the team 👍🏻🔵⚪️! — Sim Jing Ying (@Simisatweeter) September 20, 2020

Great bit of news and think Seny will go from strength to strength now #RNo1 #qpr — RangersBoy8 (@Simon_Corley) September 20, 2020

Great news how about we give him some game time now then — Kieren O’Rourke (@KierenIs) September 20, 2020

Give him a chance now — Jon Troy10 (@JonTroy8) September 20, 2020

Give him the shirt! He deserves his chance. — andy brodie (@andybrodie9) September 20, 2020

Good News – immediate game time please and either sell or loan out one of Lumley or Kelly – both not consistently good enough for the Championship. — SuperhoopDownunder (@SuperhoopAus) September 20, 2020