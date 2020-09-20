Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

QPR

‘Great news’, ‘Give him the shirt’ – Many QPR fans react to latest player agreement

Published

2 mins ago

on

Many Queens Park Rangers supporters have been reacting to the confirmation that goalkeeper Seny Dieng has committed his long-term future to the club by signing a deal until 2024.

The 25-year-old has not yet been able to make a real impression on QPR’s first team since arriving at the club in 2017, but Dieng has enjoyed some decent loan spells away from the R’s over the last few campaigns with the likes of Doncaster Rovers, Dundee and Stevenage.

Last season was where Dieng really started to show that he could have the ability to compete for a starting role for QPR, with the keeper impressing during his loan spell at Doncaster keeping ten clean sheets in 27 appearances for the Yorkshire club.

Quiz: What club did QPR sign each of these 14 players on loan from?

1 of 14

Mauricio Isla joined on loan from which club?

Mark Warburton still has both Joe Lumley and Liam Kelly to call upon, but neither keeper fully established themselves as the club’s number one over the course of last season. That suggests that Dieng could now kick on and try and take the number one spot this term.

Lumley has started the season as QPR’s number one goalkeeper, but he came under pressure from supporters for his performances at times last term and again was scrutinised following Warburton’s side losing 3-2 at Coventry City on Friday night.

Some QPR fans have been urging Warburton to now make him QPR’s first choice having committed his future to the club.

Here then, we take a look at how QPR fans reacted to Dieng’s new contract on social media…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Great news’, ‘Give him the shirt’ – Many QPR fans react to latest player agreement

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: