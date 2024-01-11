Highlights Jay Stansfield is happy to stay at Birmingham City despite interest from Ipswich Town and Sunderland.

This is great news for new manager Tony Mowbray, who praised Stansfield's performances this season.

Birmingham City is currently 20th in the Championship table, and keeping Stansfield will be crucial for their survival in the league.

Jay Stansfield reportedly wants to remain at Birmingham City beyond the January window deadline amid interest from Ipswich Town and Sunderland.

According to Birmingham World, the forward is happy to commit his immediate future to the Blues.

Stansfield is currently on loan from Fulham as part of a season-long agreement but the Cottagers do have an option to recall the striker this month while both Ipswich and Sunderland have been linked.

The 21-year-old had plenty of suitors last summer but opted to sign for Birmingham.

He has become a key part of the team, contributing seven goals and two assists from 23 appearances in the Championship.

Good news for Birmingham City

EFL pundit Carlton Palmer believes this is a great development for new Birmingham manager Tony Mowbray.

The former midfielder has praised the performances of Stansfield so far this season, and has claimed that the 60-year-old coach will be delighted to work with the forward.

“Great news for Birmingham City that Jay Stansfield has come out and said he’s happy at Birmingham amid interest in his services from Ipswich and Sunderland,” Palmer told Football League World.

“There was talk that Fulham were going to recall him and maybe sell him or loan him out to another Championship club.

“And that may still be the case, they may still recall him if they get a massive offer for him, but it’s great news for Tony Mowbray, who has just taken over at Birmingham City.

“He’s been the bright spark of the season.

“He’s had a very good first half of the season.

“So Birmingham would be keen to keep him for the second half of the season, they have him on loan for the current season and would be keen to see that out.

“Great news for Tony Mowbray, great news for Birmingham City and great news for the fans.”

Birmingham City league position

Birmingham are currently 20th in the Championship table, six points clear of the relegation zone.

Mowbray has been placed in charge of the first team squad following the decision to part ways with Wayne Rooney.

The new manager has yet to oversee his first game in charge, but he will be hoping to guide the team up the second division standings.

Rooney oversaw just two wins from his 15 games in the dugout at St. Andrew’s, so Mowbray will be hoping to turn their fortunes around immediately in order to avoid a relegation battle.

Keeping Stansfield will be key for Birmingham

Palmer raises a great point that Fulham could receive an offer too big to turn down and then Stansfield will have little choice but to return to Craven Cottage.

However, that appears unlikely at this stage and so he should remain with the Midlands outfit for the remainder of the campaign.

Mowbray was in charge of Sunderland when they attempted to sign Stansfield last summer, so he will be excited to finally work with the forward.

Keeping him will be key to their survival in the second tier, and Mowbray will be relying on him to score the goals that lifts the team up the Championship table.