Highlights Cadamarteri's new contract is a sign of a change in mood at Sheffield Wednesday since Rohl became manager.

Wednesday have started to improve under Rohl's leadership, winning three and drawing one of their last seven league games.

Cadamarteri's contract extension is encouraging for the club and shows Rohl's positive impact on the team.

Sheffield Wednesday striker Bailey Cadamarteri's new contract is great news for those associated with the Owls.

That's according to the club's former midfielder, Carlton Palmer, who believes that new deal is a sign of a change in mood around the club since Danny Rohl's appointment as manager.

Cadamarteri contract boosts Rohl's feel-good factor at Sheffield Wednesday

Following their promotion back to the Championship from League One at the start of this season, Sheffield Wednesday endured a tough start to life back in the second-tier.

The Ows failed to win any of their first 13 league games, leaving them rooted to the foot of the second-tier standings.

Since Rohl's appointment in October though, things have started to move in a positive direction for the Yorkshire club.

Wednesday have now won three and drawn one of their last seven league games under the German, a run that has lifted them off the bottom of the table, and to within eight points of safety in the battle to avoid relegation.

Current Championship standings Position Club Played Goal Difference Points 21st Huddersfield Town 20 -13 21 22nd QPR 20 -11 19 23rd Sheffield Wednesday 20 -18 13 24th Rotherham United 20 -21 13

Cadamarteri meanwhile, has started to emerge as a first-team option under Rohl, with all of five of his senior league appearances for the club to date, coming since the German took charge at Hillsborough.

The 18-year-old also scored his first senior goal for the club, during their 3-1 win at home to Blackburn Rovers earlier this month.

Since then, the striker has also handed Wednesday another boost, after it was announced this week that he has put pen to paper on a new contract with the club.

That comes with his previous deal having been due to expire at the end of next season, amid apparent interest in the teenager from the Premier League.

With this new deal though, that speculation has been put to bed for the time being, something Palmer seemingly hopes is a sign of things to come at Hillsborough.

Palmer pleased with Cadamarteri contract and Rohl impact

Given his connection to the club, having spent five years there from 1989 to 1994, Palmer is delighted to see Cadamarteri sign a new contract with the Owls.

Indeed, the former England international believes this could lead to a new way of approaching young player contracts at Hillsborough, given Rohl's impact since arriving at Wednesday.

Asked by Football League World whether Cadamarteri's contract is a good bit of business, and if this is an indiciation of a new atmosphere at Sheffield Wednesday, Palmer said: "The atmosphere at The Owls has significantly improved since the appointment of Danny Rohl as manager of the club.

"He has managed to give the faithful a glimmer of hope that they could survive this season. Bailey Cadamarteri, the talented teenager, has risen to the fore this season, and Wednesday have moved to tie him down to a longer contract.

"This is great news for the Owls, Cadamarteri has been at the club since Under Nines, and the club has too many talented youngsters in the past, go through not extending their contracts early, allowing the players to get into their final year, eventually losing them.

"Hopefully this will be the sign of the influence of the recruitment manager for the Owls".

Cadamarteri deal encouraging business for Sheffield Wednesday

Securing a new contract for Cadamarteri certainly looks to have been a smart piece of work from the Owls.

The striker is already a hugely promising player for the club, who is starting to make an impact at first-team level.

As a result, he could become a big asset in the years to come, and this new deal means Sheffield Wednesday are the ones in a position to benefit from that the most.

Indeed, the fact this has been done despite their precarious position in the table, does seem to highlight the promise and positivity that Rohl has been able to bring to Hillsborough since his appointment, something he surely deserves credit for.