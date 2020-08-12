Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Great news’, ‘Finally’ – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans are delighted by recent club announcement

Sheffield Wednesday boss Garry Monk has added to his coaching setup ahead of the 2020/21 league campaign with three new additions. 

James Beattie, Darryl Flahavan and Andrew Hughes all take up new roles at Hillsborough, with Beattie taking up the role of being Monk’s assistant manager.

Beattie has worked with Monk whilst they were at the likes of Leeds United, Middlesbrough, Swansea City and Birmingham City in the past.

It was a season to forget for Sheffield Wednesday in the 2019/20 campaign, with the Owls finishing 16th in the Championship table.

They had previously occupied a spot in the play-off positions, but a dismal run of results saw them tumble down the second-tier standings at an alarming rate.

Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on the new arrivals to the coaching setup at Hillsborough.

