‘Great news’, ‘Finally’ – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans are delighted by recent club announcement

Sheffield Wednesday boss Garry Monk has added to his coaching setup ahead of the 2020/21 league campaign with three new additions.

James Beattie, Darryl Flahavan and Andrew Hughes all take up new roles at Hillsborough, with Beattie taking up the role of being Monk’s assistant manager.

Beattie has worked with Monk whilst they were at the likes of Leeds United, Middlesbrough, Swansea City and Birmingham City in the past.

It was a season to forget for Sheffield Wednesday in the 2019/20 campaign, with the Owls finishing 16th in the Championship table.

They had previously occupied a spot in the play-off positions, but a dismal run of results saw them tumble down the second-tier standings at an alarming rate.

Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on the new arrivals to the coaching setup at Hillsborough.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

Fantastic news! Back Monk with recruitment and he has no excuses. I’m backing him by the way. The lack of his own men didn’t help him. What does this mean for Weaver and Bullen? Will we get updates about them? — Michael Januszkiewicz (@yana1867) August 12, 2020

No word of a lie, I know he’s not played in a few years but honestly can Beattie be any worse than rhodes for us? — Dom Webster (@Dwebbo86) August 12, 2020

Can Beattie still do a job up front? — dan𓅓 (@__danknight__) August 12, 2020

Finally. After months of monk been here he’s got his own people in. Well done — JBH (@JBH_swfc) August 12, 2020

Great news !! Getting some structure in place UTO #SWFC — Dan Hennell (@danhennell) August 12, 2020

well done monk, been a critic of him but he needed his own coaching staff, can beattie be any worse than rhodes up front really tho 😂 — nathan 🦉 (@nathanswfc04) August 12, 2020

Hopefully new goalkeeping coach will make Monk see sense over Westwood — Andrew Sheppard (@fevowl) August 12, 2020

Some positive news, at last. Well done to DC for backing Monk. Just need some players now! — Kate Tripp 🦉💙 (@Katiusmatius) August 12, 2020

Good news! Now we just need some players for them to coach! — dAve Fletcher (@_dAveFletcher_) August 12, 2020

Fantastic! Welcome and lets hope for a fantastic season 🥰 — Sergej Odström (@SergejOdstrom) August 12, 2020

U love to see it — Joshua Hopkinson (@joshkhopkinson) August 12, 2020