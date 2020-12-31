‘Great news! Fantastic when confident’ – Many Millwall fans react to player announcement

Millwall have confirmed that striker Tom Bradshaw has triggered an extension in his contract which will keep him at The Den until 2022.

Bradshaw joined from Barnsley ahead of the 2018-2019 campaign, and although he missed the majority of his first season due to an ACL injured he sustained at Brentford in November, has gone on to score 13 goals in 72 appearances for the Lions – including in four consecutive matches.

The Welsh frontman has struggled for goalscoring form during the previous 12 months, but ended the year with goals in the victory at Bristol City and the draw with Nottingham Forest in Millwall’s final match of the year.

Bradshaw’s contract in SE16 was set to expire in the summer, which would’ve made him a free agent, but the club have decided to extend that deal by 12 months, which’ll see him through until the climax of the 2021-2022 season.

Ryan Leonard, who joined from Sheffield United in the same window, has also extended his stay.

Here’s how the Millwall faithful have been reacting to the news of those deals on Twitter:

Glad they're both staying! Leonard has been one of our better performers this year and Bradshaw although not prolific doesn't get enough credit for at least giving everything playing in a system (1 up top) that isn't suited to his style of play — Karl (@Karl38839627) December 30, 2020

Bradshaw & Jon Dadi can score 10 in a season. If selected regulary. Can't expect any more than that for the prices they cost. — ADAM COLLINS (@ADAMCOL41422036) December 30, 2020

Prolific!!! — Daz Johnson (@RevTPreedy) December 30, 2020

Great news! Fantastic striker when confident https://t.co/rJfVuO0x4B — 🦁💙 (@WhitmoreMFC) December 30, 2020