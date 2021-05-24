‘Great news,’ ‘Excellent business’ – These Blackburn fans react to player agreement

Local lad Scott Wharton has signed a new contract with boyhood club Blackburn Rovers with the deal running to 2024, though there is an option to extend that to another year as well.

Wharton has been at Rovers from the age of 12 and is now 23, with him becoming a regular member of the first team at the start of this season.

An Achilles injury towards the end of 2020 ended his campaign early, however, and he’ll be looking forward to next season now where he can get back involved with the side.

Quoted by Blackburn’s official website, Wharton said:

“I’m really happy and delighted to get it done and very grateful to the club for extending my contract for the next few years.

“I know I’m injured now, but I’m looking to get back fit as soon as possible and hit the ground running next season.”

It’s always good to see a player from the local area come through and represent the club as they know more than most what it means to be playing for the side.

He’s also a Blackburn fan so that makes it even better in many ways and fellow Rovers supporters have taken to Twitter to react to the news:

Excellent business 👏👌 — Joseph (@Joe_frozenlegs) May 24, 2021