Bristol City

‘Great news’, ‘Delighted’ – These Bristol City fans react to player update

Bristol City striker Famara Diedhiou is set to sign a new contract to remain at Ashton Gate.

The 27-year-old has been an important player since joining from Angers three years ago and he scored 12 goals for the Robins last season.

However, with his current deal set to expire in 12 months, there was a fear at the club that they would have to cash in on the Senegal international if he didn’t commit to a new contract.

That won’t be the case though, as boss Dean Holden told Gregor MacGregror that Diedhiou has told the club he is going to stay and a new deal should be announced in the coming days.

As you would expect, this news went down really well with Bristol City fans who expect the target man to play a key role for Holden’s side as they look to win promotion next season.

