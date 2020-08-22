‘Great news’, ‘Delighted’ – These Bristol City fans react to player update

Bristol City striker Famara Diedhiou is set to sign a new contract to remain at Ashton Gate.

Famara Diedhiou is close to signing a new deal with #BristolCity. Dean Holden spoke about Diedhiou earlier today: "He [Fam] feels – and he was emphatic to me a couple of days ago – he wants to stay. He loves the club, he loves where he lives and he loves the way that we work." — Gregor MacGregor (@GeeMacGee) August 22, 2020

The 27-year-old has been an important player since joining from Angers three years ago and he scored 12 goals for the Robins last season.

However, with his current deal set to expire in 12 months, there was a fear at the club that they would have to cash in on the Senegal international if he didn’t commit to a new contract.

That won’t be the case though, as boss Dean Holden told Gregor MacGregror that Diedhiou has told the club he is going to stay and a new deal should be announced in the coming days.

As you would expect, this news went down really well with Bristol City fans who expect the target man to play a key role for Holden’s side as they look to win promotion next season.

Here we look at some of the comments from Twitter…

Could be a real boost for everyone, hope you’re right. Famara is becoming more than a player, someone the fans love to get behind, looking increasingly comfortable in his role. He’s gradually becoming the face of the club. pic.twitter.com/bmeaVFkP4S — City Chris (@ChrisBessex) August 22, 2020

Great news! — Mikey (@MikeyCobban) August 22, 2020

Assumed he played his final game for us vs Preston so this is enjoyable news. — James (@jbcfc__) August 22, 2020

Great news, top goal scorer, works hard, NO African cup of nations in January #positive — Lloyd Robson (@Lloyd_Robson7) August 22, 2020

Fingers crossed, I hope so! He would be very much missed!! — Ann Crabbe (@AnnCrabbe22) August 22, 2020

Delighted to hear that, brilliant news 👏 — Nick Trask (@Farmeronecow) August 22, 2020

Limbs — Will (@bcfcwill04) August 22, 2020