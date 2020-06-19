‘Great news’, ‘Crazy’ – Plenty of West Brom fans are delighted by recent Slaven Bilic transfer update

West Brom are set to complete the permanent signing of winger Matheus Pereira after their game against Birmingham City this weekend.

Slaven Bilic issued the promising update on Pereira’s long-term future in a recent interview (quotes sourced from the Express and Star).

“He will become our player if he plays on Saturday. That is very likely to happen, of course, unless something crazy happens. But definitely we are delighted that it is happening.”

Pereira has been a key player for Bilic’s side this season as they edge closer to winning promotion back into the Premier League under his guidance.

The winger has six goals and 16 assists to his name to date, and will be keen to add to that tally in the final nine matches of this year’s campaign.

The Sporting Lisbon loanee is reportedly set to sign permanently for a fee in the region of £9million, and the Baggies will be hoping he can adjust to the potential step up to the Premier League next term.

Plenty of West Brom supporters took to social media to react to the news that Pereira’s stay with the club will become permanent this weekend.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below…

Baller, going to light up the Premier League next season for sure. — Bryan (@Bryanx54) June 18, 2020

Best news I’ve heard all week 😍 — Sean Lloyd (@Lloyddd95) June 18, 2020

Thank god. — Michael P. Hanlon (@MichaelPHanlon) June 18, 2020

Great news! Now get Grady in too! 🇧🇷 ⚽️ 💙 — Timmo (@timsaxflute) June 18, 2020

He's a class act hope he follows in the footsteps of legends before him batson regis cunningham Taylor Bradley Phillips greening gera etc etc — Stephen Saunders (@Stephen89825509) June 18, 2020

Great news🤩 are the diangana rumours true that they are open to offers? — Jack (@Jackmaywba) June 18, 2020

It's crazy to think Mathues Pereira is officially going to be ours the Joy's💙🤍#wba — Kyle (@Kyles12345) June 19, 2020

Everywhere you gooooo, always take Pereira with you #WBA https://t.co/kx9HQIMAxk — Martyn Poole (@MartynPoole90) June 19, 2020

£8.25M for the best player in the league! Bargain! #wba — Ian.Baggie.9 (@IanWBA9) June 18, 2020

Worth restarting the season for just for this #wba — Mark (@turner14guvnor) June 18, 2020