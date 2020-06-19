Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Great news’, ‘Crazy’ – Plenty of West Brom fans are delighted by recent Slaven Bilic transfer update

West Brom are set to complete the permanent signing of winger Matheus Pereira after their game against Birmingham City this weekend. 

Slaven Bilic issued the promising update on Pereira’s long-term future in a recent interview (quotes sourced from the Express and Star). 

“He will become our player if he plays on Saturday. That is very likely to happen, of course, unless something crazy happens. But definitely we are delighted that it is happening.”

Pereira has been a key player for Bilic’s side this season as they edge closer to winning promotion back into the Premier League under his guidance.

The winger has six goals and 16 assists to his name to date, and will be keen to add to that tally in the final nine matches of this year’s campaign.

The Sporting Lisbon loanee is reportedly set to sign permanently for a fee in the region of £9million, and the Baggies will be hoping he can adjust to the potential step up to the Premier League next term.

Plenty of West Brom supporters took to social media to react to the news that Pereira’s stay with the club will become permanent this weekend.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below…


