‘Great news’, ‘Clean slate I hope’ – Many Ipswich fans react as James Norwood update emerges

Ipswich Town striker James Norwood could be set for a reprieve at the Tractor Boys as caretaker manager John McGreal has brought him back into the fold following a period of exile.

The East Anglian Daily Times revealed last month that Norwood was available for transfer in the upcoming January transfer window – a decision made by the club hierarchy who felt his off-field antics weren’t needed at Portman Road.

When Cook was sacked as Town manager over the weekend, Norwood hinted that it wasn’t his decision to not select the striker in recent months, stating that Cook’s ‘hands were tied’.

That suggested it was the powers above that were not allowing Norwood to play for the first-team, and that appeared to be true when he appeared in an under-23’s match once again earlier this week instead of being part of the squad for the trip to Charlton on Tuesday.

CEO Mark Ashton refuted those suggestions though, stating that it’s the manager’s choice who plays and who doesn’t and days later Norwood has resurfaced into training with the rest of the squad.

He could provide more fire-power for McGreal to choose from if he is fully-fit and his return has brought a mostly positive response from Ipswich fans on social media.

