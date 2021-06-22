Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Charlton Athletic

‘Great news’, ‘Brilliant’ – These Charlton Athletic fans are delighted as player agreement reached

Published

55 mins ago

on

Charlton Athletic have confirmed that Jason Pearce has signed a new one-year deal to remain at The Valley.

The experienced centre-back featured in 26 games for the Addicks last season, including playing regularly once Nigel Adkins took over.

Therefore, a new deal has been announced on the official site, although the 33-year-old acknowledged that he will initially start the season as a backup, with a new defender expected to come in.

Interestingly, part of the agreement will see Pearce potentially join the coaching team in 12 months time, when his future will be assessed again, although he will remain at the club in some capacity.

That aspect of the deal has particularly pleased the Charlton fans, as they recognise the leadership qualities Pearce has and they feel he will play an important role off the pitch as the side push for promotion.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the player update from Twitter…


