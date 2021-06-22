‘Great news’, ‘Brilliant’ – These Charlton Athletic fans are delighted as player agreement reached

Charlton Athletic have confirmed that Jason Pearce has signed a new one-year deal to remain at The Valley.

The experienced centre-back featured in 26 games for the Addicks last season, including playing regularly once Nigel Adkins took over.

Therefore, a new deal has been announced on the official site, although the 33-year-old acknowledged that he will initially start the season as a backup, with a new defender expected to come in.

Interestingly, part of the agreement will see Pearce potentially join the coaching team in 12 months time, when his future will be assessed again, although he will remain at the club in some capacity.

Can you name the club’s top goalscorer from the last 13 seasons?

1 of 13 Charlton were a Championship club in 07/08. Who was top scorer? Luke Varney Chris Iwelumo Zheng Zhi Darren Ambrose

That aspect of the deal has particularly pleased the Charlton fans, as they recognise the leadership qualities Pearce has and they feel he will play an important role off the pitch as the side push for promotion.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the player update from Twitter…

Great news, a brilliant leader who will give his all for us. Needed the skipper back — carlbratton (@cbratton84) June 22, 2021

That’s good news 👍🏼 — David Powell (@powelldavid9) June 22, 2021

Finally some news 🎉 — Owen 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇩🇰 (@JubilantJackson) June 22, 2021

Yesssssss — Freddo 🇲🇹🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@_Fre_ddo_) June 22, 2021

Proper leader. Someone I'd love to stick around when he finishes playing too, got the right qualities for coaching. Congratulations @jpearce05 #cafc https://t.co/he6Ro69ntK — Tom Wallin (@Wallin58) June 22, 2021

Brilliant news – outstanding at the end of last season, a real leader and someone with much to give to the younger players — Lee Elliott (@drcrelee) June 22, 2021

Big fan of the honesty in this and ultimately I’m glad to have Pearcey sticking around https://t.co/BcmB1G9K4Z — matt (@mattbrown50) June 22, 2021