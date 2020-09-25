Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Great move’ – Plenty of Nottingham Forest fans react as midfielder’s City Ground departure is confirmed

Nottingham Forest have announced that young midfielder Brennan Johnson has joined Lincoln City on a season-long loan deal. 

Johnson has made eight appearances for the Reds first-team, but was likely to have his opportunities in the senior squad limited this season.

Nottingham Forest have recently completed a deal to sign Harry Arter from Bournemouth, which is likely to have pushed Johnson further down the pecking order in Sabri Lamouchi’s plans this term.

He will join a Lincoln City side that will be hoping they can mount a serious challenge for a top-six finish in League One this season under the management of Michael Appleton.

The Imps are currently sat second in the third-tier standings, and Johnson could be in line to make his debut for the club this weekend, when they take on Charlton Athletic.

Plenty of Nottingham Forest supporters took to social media to react to the news that Johnson had left the club on a temporary basis.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


