‘Great move’ – Plenty of Nottingham Forest fans react as midfielder’s City Ground departure is confirmed

Nottingham Forest have announced that young midfielder Brennan Johnson has joined Lincoln City on a season-long loan deal.

Johnson has made eight appearances for the Reds first-team, but was likely to have his opportunities in the senior squad limited this season.

Nottingham Forest have recently completed a deal to sign Harry Arter from Bournemouth, which is likely to have pushed Johnson further down the pecking order in Sabri Lamouchi’s plans this term.

He will join a Lincoln City side that will be hoping they can mount a serious challenge for a top-six finish in League One this season under the management of Michael Appleton.

The Imps are currently sat second in the third-tier standings, and Johnson could be in line to make his debut for the club this weekend, when they take on Charlton Athletic.

Plenty of Nottingham Forest supporters took to social media to react to the news that Johnson had left the club on a temporary basis.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

Good luck to him. Shame he's not going to get a chance for us, so this is the best thing for him. — Will Hobson (@Willh1985) September 25, 2020

Good luck Brennan. Hope it’s a great move, you come back wiser and stronger. 🔴⚪️💯 — Forest FanBase (@ForestFanBase) September 25, 2020

Best thing for him at this stage. Lincoln appear to be a sound club and seem to have a nice arrangement with NFFC where both parties and the player will benefit. 👍🏻 — Tricky Red (@Trickyred1) September 25, 2020

Good move for all parties. Good luck Brennan. — Christopher Weaver (@WeaverChweaver) September 25, 2020

Good luck Brennan, go and smash it 🔴⚪️ — Oliver (@ollie_nffc3) September 25, 2020

Great move this — SteveC (@s831) September 25, 2020

Good move for him. Wish him well. — YouAreMyForest (@YouAreMyForest) September 25, 2020

Good move for him this! Get a full season of regular football 👍🏼 https://t.co/S1BKYJTHMd — Adam west (@Adamwest6) September 25, 2020

Good luck! — FPL Forest (@NffcFpl) September 25, 2020